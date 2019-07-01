CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: Entrepreneur looks to open the lakecity’s first doggy daycare

Megan Monds smiles with Nash and Fisher, just two of dozens of dogs she helps care for in Williams Lake through her homegrown business Pawsitvely Purrfect. Monds hopes to establish her own ‘doggy daycare’ in the future to expand and enhance her services for the pet community of Williams Lake. Patrick Davies Photo.

Loving and caring for pets is the cornerstone of Megan Monds’ Pawsitively Purrfect pet walking and dog sitting business.

Monds is a lakecity woman born and raised who attended the French Immersion program at Marie Sharpe Elementary before spending a year at Columneetza Secondary. After moving away to Kamloops for a decade, Monds graduated with a double Dogwood Diploma and an honours diploma in Hospitality Management along with a few certificates in general business skills.

Her love for pets, dogs in particular, began at a young age with Monds recalling a time in her childhood where her family had about 10 different animals including three dogs, four cats and a collection of rodents like hedgehogs, hamsters, chinchillas and even a flying squirrel. Mond’s mother is a huge animal lover and volunteered at the BC SPCA during her daughter’s youth, setting an example Monds’ herself has since followed. She spent three months working with the Humane Society in Ottawa which, while depressing at times, was a really rewarding experience for her.

“(Pets) they just have nothing but love to give,” Monds said.

She began Pawsitively Purrfect about three and a half years ago in 2015 after returning home to Williams Lake, in part because of the outdoors nature of the community and in part because of her boyfriend. Shortly after arriving Monds began walking dogs and pet sitting for friends to make ends meet and over time, via word of mouth, it blossomed into a full-time job. Consequently, returning to Williams Lake is one of the best decisions she’s ever made, in her opinion.

Read More: Williams Lake Studio Theatre presents Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing

“I had no idea it was going to turn into something like this and having my love for animals branch out into a career is amazing,” Monds said.

The aforementioned easy access to nature is perfect for dog lovers like her, giving her plenty of opportunities to walk her various client’s animals on a wide range of challenging and interesting trails. As far as a community to operate in goes, Monds couldn’t ask for a better one as she said she’s never met anyone in Williams Lake she has disliked.

Currently, Monds serves about 100 different clients over the course of a month caring for pets of all kind including dogs, cats, horses, rabbits, a donkey and even chickens.

One of the things she loves the most about this variety is the chance to meet new people and their pets.

“I’m hoping to expand my business into a one-stop-dog-shop. So a doggy daycare, grooming and basically any kind of pet care need Williams Lake needs because we definitely have a shortage on that,” Monds said.

After finishing up some business classes, Monds’ dream is to start looking for a large centrally located building to buy and convert into what would be Williams Lake’s first dedicated pet centre. Ideally, she’s looking for a location close to the Williams Lake River Valley and Fox Mountain trail heads to give her the ability to take dogs on hikes every day while their owners are at work.

On-site, she plans to have separate fenced large and small dog enclosures, boarding kennels with an entirely separate grooming area.

“Our community is such a great support system for any small business here in the lakecity. I have had a few challenges with being a young entrepreneur, especially when I was first starting out, regarding some comments on how it would never be a successful business, but as my list of clients expanded it gave me the confidence to carry on and make it my career,” Monds said.

Monds feels that it’s important to give dogs ample opportunity for physical activity and social interaction with their fellow canines, for both their physical and mental health.

Every pet owner, she feels, wants their pets to live a long, healthy and happy life, something she’s honoured to help ensure.

“When you have a happy, healthy pet, odds are you will be happy and healthy as well,” Monds said.



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter