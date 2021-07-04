Carpentry program in Williams Lake still seeking students for in-demand careers

Students can now sign up for the Thompson Rivers University (TRU) Residential Carpentry Construction program in Williams Lake.
It’s the only school in B.C. that offers foundation and levels 1 and 2 apprenticeship training over seven-and-a-half months, without any breaks, so students start working at a higher level as soon as they’re done.
Intake only occurs once a year, in July. While demand for carpenters is high right now, demand for skilled carpenters with the proper training is even higher.
This year’s students will work on a landmark project in partnership with the city: building a display structure for an antique fire truck at the old fire station in the heart of downtown Williams Lake.
Spaces are still available, with a limit of 16 students. Anyone interested should contact 250-392-8000 or wladmissions@tru.ca to apply as soon as possible.
