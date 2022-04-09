Caring for seniors in Williams Lake a rewarding career for Dawn Best

At 67, Dawn Best continues to enjoy a fulfilling career as a caregiver and recreation assistant for seniors in Williams Lake.

“I just love it, being with the elders. They are so special,” said Dawn of her work. “It is very rewarding.”

Dawn still works part-time at Age Care while also serving as the second vice president of the Old Age Pensioners’ Organization (OAPO) in Williams Lake. Before Age Care she worked four years at Cariboo Place, 10 years at Cariboo Lodge and 28 years at Deni House.

Dawn and her husband Curtis Best moved to Williams Lake 44 years ago for Curtis to work with his gravel truck on the Puntzi Lake Road project in 1977. The couple stayed in the Cariboo, raising two sons at Spokin Lake and moving into town after the 2017 wildfires to “downsize and upgrade.”

The couple also enjoy having one granddaughter.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake