Cariboo Wedding and Grad Show a hit for the lakecity

The Gibraltar Room was alive with the sound of energetic conversation and music Saturday morning as dozens of lakecity locals came out for the Cariboo Wedding and Grad Show.

A reimiaging of the yearly bridal shows that tended to happen in February every year in the lakecity, this event was organized and envisioned by Kristen Foote of Kristen Foot Hair and Makeup. Foote said that she was happy to hear there was a line up of around 60 people waiting to get in prior to the doors opening at 11 a.m.

“My business is bridal, I do tons of makeup and hair all summer long, so it’s a very important industry for me,” Foote said.

Most of Foote’s prior hair and makeup experience comes from Toronto, where even and bridal shows like this are more common, so when planning this event she wanted to bring some of those big-city elements to the Cariboo. All told she said she had around 52 vendors come from across the Cariboo all the way down to Kamloops selling food, dresses, makeup and more services valuable in for both weddings, graduations and other life events. Outside there was even a car show of vintage cars supplied by the Lakers Car Club.

Having established all these connections with the businesses and individuals now, Foote said she plans to host another event next year, once more in October, to capitalize off this success. With the framework built, she feels it will be a lot easier and more enjoyable to plan next year.

“Williams Lake doesn’t always have a lot to do, so coming out and supporting events like this is awesome because then they can keep happening and we can have more even better events in the community,” Foote said.



