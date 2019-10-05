Cariboo Wedding and Grad Show a hit for the lakecity

Kristen Foote the organizer of the Cariboo Wedding and Grad Show styles Bree Grondines’ hair during the show. Patrick Davies photo.
A pair of women talk to Walter Bramsleven Mount Timothy’s general manager about when the popular ski hill will reopen. Bramsleven was heard to say ‘As soon as there is snow’ by the Tribune. Patrick Davies photo.
Attendees of the Cariboo Wedding and Grad Show browse a variety of signs and floral arrangements outside of the Gibraltar Room. Patrick Davies photo.
Christa Mills of Artifice Makeup Services gives Melisa Rosette a taste of what she has to offer at the Cariboo Wedding and Grad Show. Patrick Davies photo.
Brenda Vallee the owner and operator of Sugar and Spice Patisserie smiles with her assistant Alaina Lipsett in front of their wares at the Cariboo Wedding and Grad Show. Patrick Davies photo.
Jordan Bamsey smiles in her wedding dress as she models eyelashes provided by Lux Lash Studio. Patrick Davies photo.
Vendors from all over Williams Lake and the Cariboo chat with attendees of the Cariboo Wedding and Grad Show in the Gibraltar Room. Patrick Davies photo.
Kristen Foote, of Kristen Foote Hair and Makeup, smiles in front of her booth at Cariboo Wedding and Grad Show she helped organize on Saturday, Oct. 5. Patrick Davies photo.
Jordin Lautsch (from left) enjoys lunch with his friends Erik Schuetze, Rahne Brunsch, Ursula Bruncsch and little Thane Schuetze, Rahne and Erik’s son, during the Cariboo Wedding and Grad Show. Patrick Davies photo.
Danny Moses of Colt Barbershop and Men’s Spa, which also provides services for women, gives Bailey Yochmans a hair cut. Patrick Davies photo.
Attendees of the Cariboo Wedding and Grad Show takes a look at what the Big Sky Ranch’s booth has to offer. Patrick Davies photo.
The Potato House’s Oliver Berger chats with Christina Mary, the owner of the newly opened Willow Grove Bed and Breakfast Inn and Traditional Arts School during the Cariboo Wedding and Grad Show. Patrick Davies photo.

The Gibraltar Room was alive with the sound of energetic conversation and music Saturday morning as dozens of lakecity locals came out for the Cariboo Wedding and Grad Show.

A reimiaging of the yearly bridal shows that tended to happen in February every year in the lakecity, this event was organized and envisioned by Kristen Foote of Kristen Foot Hair and Makeup. Foote said that she was happy to hear there was a line up of around 60 people waiting to get in prior to the doors opening at 11 a.m.

“My business is bridal, I do tons of makeup and hair all summer long, so it’s a very important industry for me,” Foote said.

Read More: All welcome at upcoming Cariboo Wedding and Grad Show

Most of Foote’s prior hair and makeup experience comes from Toronto, where even and bridal shows like this are more common, so when planning this event she wanted to bring some of those big-city elements to the Cariboo. All told she said she had around 52 vendors come from across the Cariboo all the way down to Kamloops selling food, dresses, makeup and more services valuable in for both weddings, graduations and other life events. Outside there was even a car show of vintage cars supplied by the Lakers Car Club.

Having established all these connections with the businesses and individuals now, Foote said she plans to host another event next year, once more in October, to capitalize off this success. With the framework built, she feels it will be a lot easier and more enjoyable to plan next year.

“Williams Lake doesn’t always have a lot to do, so coming out and supporting events like this is awesome because then they can keep happening and we can have more even better events in the community,” Foote said.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
