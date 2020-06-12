Williams Lake Library branch librarian Anton Dounts demonstrates the new curbside book pick up. (Photo submitted)

Cariboo Regional District libraries restart lending program with COVID-19 precautions

The service is available Tuesday through Saturday in Quesnel, 100 Mile House and Williams Lake

Book lovers of the Cariboo have reason for celebration this week with the launch of a curbside lending program by the Cariboo Regional District libraries.

The service is available Tuesday through Saturday at three library branches in the Cariboo in Williams Lake, Quesnel and 100 Mile House, and began on June 9.

Rural branches that are able to participate will be added on June 22.

Days and times for pick up at rural branches will vary and patrons are advised against showing up without a scheduled pick up appointment to avoid disappointment.

How the service will work:

• Library customers place holds on library material they want to check out using the library’s catalogue that is available at cln.ca and choose a pick up location at a participating library. Alternatively, customers can call a participating library to request that staff place holds for them.

• When the items are ready for pick up, staff will contact the customers by phone to arrange a time for pick up.

• This is a no-contact service. Pick ups will happen outside the library following appropriate physical distancing requirements.

• At the appointed time, staff will meet the customer outside the library to pick up their items. Physical distancing will be observed during the exchange. Customers are asked to observe proper physical distancing from other customers at the pick up location.

READ MORE: CRD library to offer curbside pick up in Williams Lake beginning June 9

• Staff will not accept returns during the pick up appointment but will encourage customers to use the library book drop for all returns.

Staff and customers safety, the CRD said, is the top priority with this modified service plan.

A number of COVID-specific precautions are being put in place:

• Items that are returned in library book drops are quarantined for at least 72 hours before being checked in and returned to collection.

• Items that are checked out to customers for pick up are placed in a bag and are quarantined for a further 72 hours after being handled by staff.

• Staff are following all WorkSafeBC and provincial health authority guidelines regarding physical distancing, hand washing and cleaning. Staff who are sick are staying at home.

• The CRD encourages customers who are sick to stay at home and to not schedule pick ups. Contact the library to reschedule a pick up appointment if you are ill, the CRD said, noting staff will be happy to set items aside until you are well enough to reschedule.

The Curbside Holds Pickup service will run until the CRD is able to welcome the public back into its library buildings.

All library card expiry dates have been moved forward one year to 2021.

All due dates that fell during the COVID-19 shutdown have been moved to a future date and no fines are being charged for overdue material.

Library book drops are now open and library material can be returned as long as a book drop is available at your branch. The CRD asks readers to not leave library material on the ground outside the library.

READ MORE: Williams Lake Library cancels programs while staying open

The library will continue to offer access to a wide range of digital resources including e-books, e-audio, e-magazines and learning resources.

Cariboo residents who do not already have a library card can e-mail or phone any of the three area branches to sign up for a library card.

There is no date set for when customers can access library buildings. The CRD said there is still a lot of work to be done before that can happen and added they are working to restore as many library services as it can offer safely, following WorkSafeBC and provincial health authority guidelines.


