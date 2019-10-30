Lesley Lloyd sells her wares at the Order of the Eastern Star’s annual Tea, Bake Sale and Market on Saturday, Oct 26. Lloyd and nine others will be selling even more handmade pottery on Friday and Saturday outside the Central Cariboo Arts Centre to kick off November. Patrick Davies photo.

Cariboo Potters Guild fall sale on this weekend Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 at arts centre

This is a great chance to get some early Christmas shopping done and support local artists

It’s that time of year once more when the artists of the Cariboo Potters Guild gives the residents of the lakecity a chance to get an early start on their Christmas shopping.

Just after Halloween on Friday, Nov 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2, the potters will be selling their handcrafted wares outside the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Centre. The sale on Friday begins at noon and goes until 8 p.m. while Saturday starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m.

This sale is being organized by longtime potter Lesley Lloyd and fellow guild member Colleen Kielman. Lloyd tends to specialize in using horsehair with a low-fired raku technique, however, in recent years she’s been doing some work with functional and high-fired stoneware.

At the same this weekend Lloyd said they’ll have a really good variety of items on hand from low-fired sculptures to high fired mugs and oven ware. This sale will mark the first time the potters have ever accepted Visa or Mastercard payments, Lloyd added.

Read More: Spring Pottery Sale enjoyed by guild members and the public

“It’s a fundraiser and a chance for our members to get their stuff out there and show people what they’re doing,” Lloyd said.

The Cariboo Potters Guild use the money they raise to pay rent for their shared studio, buy equipment and other general upkeep costs that come with running the guild. Currently, they have around 30 members, Lloyd said, many of them newcomers. Ten of them will be displaying their creations on 16 tables at the sale, she added.

Up in the Graham Kelsey Room, Lloyd said, the Cariboo Art Society will also be selling cards, ornaments and paintings at the same time while downstairs the Williams Lake Spinners, Weavers and Fibre Artists Guild will also be selling their wares. Lloyd encourages people to come out and experience the affordability of these local artisans for themselves.

“It’s a chance to see just what the local potters can do. People have come from far away and see the prices we charge here and we are probably the best buy in the province for pottery,” Lloyd said. “Our money goes back into the community, it’s a regeneration of money.”

Even if you’re not looking to buy anything, Lloyd encourages the lakecity to come out and see some of the interesting and creative pieces that our local potters can bring to life.


