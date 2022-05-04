Cariboo potters and artists to host spring sale

Potters and painters will be hosting an outdoor art sale on May 7

The Cariboo Potters Guild and the Cariboo Art Society will be hosting a Spring pottery and art sale on Saturday, May 7.

Held outdoors, the event will be at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre parking lot by city hall on Fourth Avenue in downtown Williams Lake from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The pottery for sale will be from a mix of experienced and new potters, thanks to some of the pottery workshops the guild has hosted.

Art and pottery will be available to purchase and they can package it carefully to travel to its new home.

“Despite what Covid did to the world, we worked very hard to keep our group as engaged as possible,” noted Jill Crosina, the arts council rep for the Cariboo Potters Guild.

The spring sale leads into a wind-down period for the potters guild, which takes a break from meetings for the summer, but ramps back up again in the fall.

Alberta potter Dawn Candy will be coming in September to provide a surface decoration workshop.

To contact the Cariboo Potters Guild and find out more about upcoming workshops, membership or events, email wl.cariboopotters@gmail.com.

