Cariboo Motorcyle Association, Hooligans gearing up for toy run July 22

This year’s ride will go from Williams Lake to Likely

The Cariboo Motorcycle Association and Hooligans are teaming up for a toy run Saturday, July 22 from Williams Lake to Likely. (Photo submitted)

A motorcycle toy run set for Saturday, July 22 will depart from Williams Lake and head to Likely.

This year the Cariboo Motorcycle Association and the Hooligans are teaming up for the Christmas in July event.

“Thirty-nine bikes showed up last year, we took some feedback and made a few changes for this year,” said Ron Sturgess of the Cariboo Motorcycle Association, which was formed last year and held its first annual toy run event.

“We sat down with the Hooligans, who already did a toy run, and all agreed to do one together and really knock it out of the park.

Riders will gather at 11 a.m. outside the Williams Lake Visitor Centre at 1660 Broadway Avenue South and the public is invited to attend to chat, take photos or donate some new unwrapped toys.

The gropu will then depart for the Likely Lodge at 11:30 a.m.

Sturgess said he and some others rode out and met the lodge’s owners Christina Putscher and Kevin Chikowksi and asked if they would like to participate.

“They said yes and actually, they are motorcyle people so it was kind of nice.”

When the toy ride arrives at the lodge there will be a burger bar set up and everyone riding can eat when they get there, he noted.

The theme for the 2023 ride is partnerships and relationships, Sturgess noted.

“We want to build on the foundation and bring the right people together for the right reasons.”

On Sunday, July 9, there was a group ride to Quesnel called a bug run where organizers printed off targets the riders purchased for $10.

“You put the target on your bike and the target that has the most bugs on it when you come back is the winner. It was kind of cool. We rode out to Sylvia’s on the Nazko Road – but got turned around because there was a forest fire.”

Sylvia’s Cafe confirmed Friday, July 14, it is open as usual and that she has firefighters camped on the property.

READ MORE: Celebrating Sylvia

READ MORE: PHOTOS: BGC Williams Lake makes a big splash with street party



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CaribooCharity and DonationsmotorcycleWilliams Lake