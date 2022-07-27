The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake is home to two ice rinks, a fitness centre and a pool. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Memorial Recreation Centre hours for summer hours and pool shutdown

Annual shift to summer hours and maintenance shut down

Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will be changing to summer hours as well as doing the annual pool shutdown for maintenance.

From July 30 through Sept. 11, 2022, the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex (CMRC) will be operating on modified summer hours:

Monday – Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This includes both the pool and fitness centre.

B.C. Day – Monday, Aug. 1

Open regular statutory hours from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with the pool and fitness centre available.

The arena will remain closed during the statutory holiday. Should a cooling centre be required, the arena will be open during the statutory hours of operation.

Pool Shutdown:

Annual pool shutdown is Saturday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Sept. 11, re-opening on Monday, Sept. 12.

The Fitness Centre will be open during the pool shutdown:

Monday – Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Note: the CMRC will be closed Sept. 3 – 5, inclusive, for maintenance.

The CMRC will resume regular operating hours starting Sept. 12, 2022.

For more information, visit the CMRC Facebook page or https://www.williamslake.ca/130/Recreation-Complex.


