Cariboo Memorial Hospital staff appreciation lunch a big hit

Soup and a bun was served to thank hospital staff in September. (Photo submitted)

Nicky Stewart, supervisor of the kitchen at Cariboo Memorial Hospital, decided to have a free homemade soup and bun day for all the staff working at the hospital and Deni House on Friday Sept. 24th.

This was meant to bring up the morale and show appreciation for all of the hard work being done in every department.

Estimating how many people were working that day, Stewart and the cook Nancy Tatlow set about making 130 buns and about the same amount in servings of soup.

They made beef vegetable soup and cream of mushroom. There was a lot of chopping and dough rolling going on.

The day was quite a success with staff filling their bellies with comfort food.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake