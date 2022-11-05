Registered nurses Debbie Morgan and Alex Gillespie and Kristina Claassen, an ambulatory care unit clerk, stand with the new patient refreshment cart purchased for the oncology/ambulatory care department at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Photo submitted)

Registered nurses Debbie Morgan and Alex Gillespie and Kristina Claassen, an ambulatory care unit clerk, stand with the new patient refreshment cart purchased for the oncology/ambulatory care department at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Photo submitted)

Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Society grants some hospital staff wishes through equipment purchase

Society able to purchase needed equipment for hospital thanks to gift shop sales and donations

The Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Society has once again purchased some early presents for the Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

Through gift shop sales and donations to the society, the group purchases items on a wish list of items compiled by hospital staff.

This year, the society was able to purchase a laryngoscope, an AMSCDO drying cabinet for medical equipment, and a patient refreshment cart for the oncology/ambulatory care department.


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and DonationsDonationHospitalsWilliams Lake

 

Medical device reprocessing techs Shellie Brown, Lianne Watkins, and Christina Kelly stand next to a newly-purchased drying cabinet for processed medical equipment at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Photo submitted)

Medical device reprocessing techs Shellie Brown, Lianne Watkins, and Christina Kelly stand next to a newly-purchased drying cabinet for processed medical equipment at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Williams Lake First Nation to host community empowerment workshop for adults and youth
Next story
Seniors in need of snow shovelling angels this winter in Williams Lake

Just Posted

Dr. Harsh Hundal, from left, an emergency room physician, Natasha Yaworski, a registered nurse, and Todd Onsorge critical care manager, show off the laryngoscope the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Society purchased for emergency critical care. (Photo submitted)
Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Society grants some hospital staff wishes through equipment purchase

Volunteer Rodger Hamilton shovels snow off the pathways at Scout Island last winter. The program Better at Home is looking for volunteers willing to help seniors this winter with snow removal in Williams Lake and area. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Seniors in need of snow shovelling angels this winter in Williams Lake

Wayne Christian, Secwepemc Nation representative and one of the three Interior Region representatives to the First Nations Health Council presents First Nations Wellness Centre executive director Debbie Grimes with an eagle’s feather during the grand opening of the new centre in Williams Lake Friday, Nov. 4. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Intergenerational healing: new First Nations Wellness Centre opens in Williams Lake

Judy Ventry, the St. Joseph’s Mission outreach support worker is inviting residential school survivors and their families to a workshop at Williams Lake First Nation Nov. 14-18, 2022. (Kiera Elise Photography photo)
Williams Lake First Nation to host community empowerment workshop for adults and youth