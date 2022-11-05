Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Society grants some hospital staff wishes through equipment purchase

Society able to purchase needed equipment for hospital thanks to gift shop sales and donations

Registered nurses Debbie Morgan and Alex Gillespie and Kristina Claassen, an ambulatory care unit clerk, stand with the new patient refreshment cart purchased for the oncology/ambulatory care department at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Photo submitted)

The Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Society has once again purchased some early presents for the Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

Through gift shop sales and donations to the society, the group purchases items on a wish list of items compiled by hospital staff.

This year, the society was able to purchase a laryngoscope, an AMSCDO drying cabinet for medical equipment, and a patient refreshment cart for the oncology/ambulatory care department.



