Members of the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxiliary visit city hall Tuesday, Sept. 12 where president Judy Newbery invited council to attend a 100th birthday celebration of the auxiliary at city hall on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxiliary celebrates 100th anniversary with open house

The open house is coming up Saturday, Sept. 16, in the city hall lobby from 1-3 p.m.

The Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Society (CMHAS) invited the community to its upcoming 100th Anniversary Open House coming up Saturday, Sept. 16, in the city hall lobby from 1-3 pm.

Speaking to council at its Tuesday, Sept. 12 regular meeting, CMHAS president Judy Newbery shared the group’s history, as well as detailed some of the many fundraising efforts CMHAS has undertaken over the years as a result of proceeds from operating the gift shop, raffles, bake sales and auctions at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

Newbery said to date, CMHAS has raised over $500,000 in the community to help make patients’ stays at the hospital, including those requiring long-term care, more comforting.

Newbery was joined by other CMHAS members, who introduced themselves to council during the meeting.

Mayor Surinderpal Rathor thanked the CMHAS for its work on behalf of council.

“The work you do is remarkable,” Rathor said. “And you do it because you believe in it.”

Council also invited the community to city hall to enjoy some refreshments for the CMHAS Open House on Sept. 16.

