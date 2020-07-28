The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will be opening one of its arenas, making it available for rent between Aug. 17 to 31, 2020. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Memorial Complex arena available for rent last two weeks of summer

The ice time falls outside regular winter season

Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will be opening one of its arenas for ice activities between Aug. 17 until Aug. 31, 2020.

“With this opening, ice time will be available from community, organizations, businesses and teams to rent for practice or small-scale events,” events and marketing co-ordinator Guillermo Angel noted.

The two-week window falls outside the complex’s regular winter season and therefore can be used for any ice activity.

To request ice time, members of the public are asked to fill out the Special Ice Rental Request Form.

For more information patrons are asked to please read the arena COVID-19 guidelines.

Once a booking is received the complex’s facility booking clerk will then reach out to confirm the details.

If you have any questions in the meantime, please reach out to the facility booking clerk through e-mail bschick@williamslake.ca or phone 250.392.1790.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Orange Shirt Society office in Williams Lake receives a helping hand

Just Posted

Cariboo Memorial Complex arena available for rent last two weeks of summer

The ice time falls outside regular winter season

Cases of COVID-19 identified in West Chilcotin

A small number of cases confirmed in Nimpo Lake area

Coroners service, RCMP investigating sudden death in Williams Lake

Coroners service, RCMP investigating sudden death in Williams Lake

Two people dead in Highway 1 accident south of Ashcroft

Highway 1 is closed in both directions as firefighters deal with hotspots

Orange Shirt Society office in Williams Lake receives a helping hand

Sarah Philbrick is assisting for 30 weeks

Health officials urge long weekend safety as B.C. sees 23 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Warning comes after large crowds, public gatherings lead to COVID cases

B.C. Liberals accuse NDP government of continued neglect over dwindling steelhead populations

Province defends actions, points finger at Fisheries and Oceans Canada

With dance floors vacant, Canada’s nightclub life faces an identity crisis

The coming months could be unpredictable for nightlife as more people head indoors in the cooler weather

B.C. prepares back-to-school plan for students in COVID-19

Districts will be refining preparations up to Sept. 8

Top doctor says ‘upswing’ in Western Canada’s COVID cases is pushing the curve upwards

B.C., Alberta, both seeing cases of the novel coronavirus increase

B.C. pledges $1.5M to help local groups return to sport; no date for competitive play

Feds will also provide $3.4M in funding for youth sports

Veteran escapes jail time after B.C. judge rules PTSD led him to child porn

Accused and common-law partner discussed plans for sexually exploiting five-year-old boy

One person dead, one injured after plane crashes in Lower Mainland

Mission RCMP say a 21-year-old woman injured while a 66-year-old woman has been killed

Southern resident orca who carried her dead calf is pregnant again

J35 carried her dead calf for 17 days in 2018

Most Read