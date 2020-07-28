Cariboo Memorial Complex arena available for rent last two weeks of summer

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will be opening one of its arenas, making it available for rent between Aug. 17 to 31, 2020. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will be opening one of its arenas for ice activities between Aug. 17 until Aug. 31, 2020.

“With this opening, ice time will be available from community, organizations, businesses and teams to rent for practice or small-scale events,” events and marketing co-ordinator Guillermo Angel noted.

The two-week window falls outside the complex’s regular winter season and therefore can be used for any ice activity.

To request ice time, members of the public are asked to fill out the Special Ice Rental Request Form.

For more information patrons are asked to please read the arena COVID-19 guidelines.

Once a booking is received the complex’s facility booking clerk will then reach out to confirm the details.

If you have any questions in the meantime, please reach out to the facility booking clerk through e-mail bschick@williamslake.ca or phone 250.392.1790.



news@wltribune.com

