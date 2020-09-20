Cariboo-made face masks honour missing and murdered Indigenous women

Dana Alphonse has received a tremendous amount of interest in her face masks

A member of the Williams Lake First Nation is raising awareness surrounding missing and murdered Indigenous women amid the COVID-19 pandemic through face masks.

“You hear these stories constantly happening,” said Dana Alphonse, who lives on reserve at Sugar Cane.

“It’s sad.”

After purchasing two solid-coloured face masks —one for her daughter who is returning to high school and the other for herself, Alphonse created a design of a red hand print across the mouth which has become a symbolic representation of violence affecting Indigenous women.

She then reached out to her friends on Facebook to see if there would be enough interest for her to make them.

“After I posted there were so many messages for them,” Alphonse said, adding she began selling the face masks the next morning.

“I’m going to keep selling them because it helps raise awareness for murdered and missing Indigenous women. You see it everywhere across Canada and the statistics are really crazy, and a lot of people don’t know, they just don’t know.”

Read More: First Nation community ‘torn apart’ by unsolved homicide of Sabrina Rosette

Alphonse intends to donate a portion of the proceeds from the face masks to Chiwid Transition House in Williams Lake —a safe haven for women and their children fleeing abuse.

She said she received an order for 12 face masks from staff at Lake City Secondary Columneetza Campus as well as orders from across Canada and the United States in Oregon, Ohio and New York.

“I’m learning shipping, and I’m learning shipping is really expensive,” she told the Tribune earlier this week.

Primarily through her traditional beadwork Alphonse has attracted a large social media following — more than 400 followers on Instagram, 10,000 on Tik Tok and 1,500 on her Facebook group Innovative Indigenous Creations.

“I just started that a few years ago and people liked what I was doing and I just continued on with it to the point where now I don’t even have anything in stock. I’m always booked with orders for beadwork,” she said, noting her great-grandmother Lily (Ma) raised her children on beadwork.

Read More: Canadian forestry invents biodegradable mask filter, aims for full mask by Christmas

After Lily lost her husband in a hit and run in Williams Lake, Alphonse said her great-grandmother would sell her hand-made crafted products to help support her three biological children and three adopted children. She had a large garden and would also create buckskin vests through traditional tanning that she’d then sell to local cowboys.

Alphonse said beading is meticulous and time consuming work.

“I had a son two years ago, and I still haven’t been able to find daycare in Williams Lake so I had to find another way to raise income,” Alphonse said, of having added Indigenous-inspired T-shirts to the mix.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IndigenousWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WEEKEND EVENT: Horsefly Salmon Festival takes place Sept. 19 and 20

Just Posted

Cariboo-made face masks honour missing and murdered Indigenous women

Dana Alphonse has received a tremendous amount of interest in her face masks

Williams Lake Take Back the Night event set to go virtual Friday, Sept. 25

Residents are being encouraged to take a walk individually and post on social media

PHOTOS: Overnight storm damages Dog Creek Road at Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation

Heavy rain damaged the main road

Williams Lake Fire Department members respond to loader on fire at Tolko Soda Creek

The fire is contained to a piece of equipment

Lightning storm knocks out power overnight to thousands in Williams Lake area

Rain and risk of more storms in the forecast

QUIZ: A celebration of apples

September is the start of the apple harvest

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

The court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington

Emaciated grizzly found dead on central B.C. coast as low salmon count sparks concern

Grizzly was found on Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw territory in Smith Inlet, 60K north of Port Hardy

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

CHARTS: Beyond Metro Vancouver, COVID-19 cases in B.C. haven’t increased much recently

COVID-19 case counts outside of Metro Vancouver have been level since July

70-year-old punched in the head in dispute over disability parking space in Nanaimo

Senior’s turban knocked off in incident at mall parking lot

Most Read