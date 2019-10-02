Michelle Obre’s photo of a lynx at the Mount Timothy Ski Hill area captured the Peoples Choice Award in an annual BC SPCA contest. Michelle Obre photo

Cariboo lynx photo captures BC SPCA Peoples Choice Award

Photo contest raised more than $16,800 to care for injured and orphaned wildlife

Michelle Obre of 150 Mile House captured the People’s Choice Award in this year’s Wildlife-In-Focus BC SPCA photo contest.

Obre’s winning photo was a striking image of a lynx taken last winter in the Cariboo.

“Came upon this beauty searching for lunch around the Mt. Timothy Ski Hill area,” Obre said in the caption.

The lynx photo raised $920 for the BC SPCA, while the contest overall raised more than $16,800 for wildlife in need at the BC SPCA’s Wild ARC, which cares for more than 2,800 injured and orphaned wild animals a year.

BC SPCA announces winners of Wildlife-In-Focus contest

“Congratulations to our People’s Choice Award winner, Michelle Obre, the photo-finish runner-up Dawn Davies, and to all our top 52 photographers – their photos will be featured on an exclusive deck of Wildlife-In-Focus playing cards available for purchase in mid-October,” the BC SPCA said in a news release.

HAPHAZARD HISTORY: Murder at the Bullion City

