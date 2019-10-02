Cariboo lynx photo captures BC SPCA Peoples Choice Award

Michelle Obre of 150 Mile House captured the People’s Choice Award in this year’s Wildlife-In-Focus BC SPCA photo contest.
Obre’s winning photo was a striking image of a lynx taken last winter in the Cariboo.
“Came upon this beauty searching for lunch around the Mt. Timothy Ski Hill area,” Obre said in the caption.
The lynx photo raised $920 for the BC SPCA, while the contest overall raised more than $16,800 for wildlife in need at the BC SPCA’s Wild ARC, which cares for more than 2,800 injured and orphaned wild animals a year.
“Congratulations to our People’s Choice Award winner, Michelle Obre, the photo-finish runner-up Dawn Davies, and to all our top 52 photographers – their photos will be featured on an exclusive deck of Wildlife-In-Focus playing cards available for purchase in mid-October,” the BC SPCA said in a news release.
