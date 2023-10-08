Cariboo Kennel Club hosts competitive training seminar in Williams Lake

Sindee Broen and her Papillon Peanut take part in a dog training seminar. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Sindee Broen and her Papillon Peanut take part in the Sept. 29-Oct. 1 seminar. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Cariboo Kennel Club president Donna-Marie Cyr and her Papillon Ace check in with one another before starting a training exercise. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Pat Schwartz and her Schauzer Jake run the rally course. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Diana Jacob rallies her dog Alpo during a seminar put on by the Cariboo Kennel Club over the weekend (Sept. 29-Oct. 1).(Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

It was all hands on deck over the weekend as the Cariboo Kennel Club (CKC) hosted a dog training seminar in Williams Lake.

Held at McKinnon Hall at St. Andrew’s United Church, Karen Brearley, a judge for obedience and rally from Salmon Arm, led the seminar where participants and their dogs learned more about conformation, rally and obedience for competition.

“Everybody had lots of fun,” said CKC president Donna-Marie Cyr of the three-day event Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

Cyr took part in the seminar herself with her Papillon Ace and Belgian shepherd Vista.

“It was really helpful.”

Diana Shklanka and her rescue dog Alpo also participated in the seminar.

“It helps you bond more with your dog. You become a team,” she said of attending training seminars. “And your dog enjoys it too.”

The CKC currently has 15 members and has settled into their new training grounds at the Williams Lake Regional Airport over the summer, meeting on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“It’s been wonderful. Everyone’s been really pleasant and helpful,” she said. The CKC previously met at the Stampede ball diamond.

With colder weather coming, the non-profit group will move indoors for the winter to McKinnon Hall where they will meet Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Cyr said the club always welcomes new members, and you don’t have to have a purebred dog to be a member.

For more information contact the CKC on Facebook, or direct message Donna-Marie Cyr, who has been the president of the club for 25 years.

Cariboo