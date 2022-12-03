Cariboo Hobby Con and Market ‘best ever’

Cara Fraser and her twin daughters Lily and Alora were selling their handmade Christmas crafts at the Cariboo Hobby Con and Market. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Kayla Lucak-Lipus started making earrings six months ago using rooster feathers from her family home inH Horsefly. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Shawn Hamilton holds up comics featuring artwork from two of his favourite artists. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Kelsey Chappell from Horsefly started doing crafting with wood about eight years ago. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Brittani Hamilton was one of several first-timers at the Cariboo Hobby Con and Market. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Talliah Enns and her daughter Everly were sharing at a table with Talliah’s mother-in-law at the Cariboo Hobby Con and Market. Talliah made some baby teething and developmental toys for the market. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

There were several first-time vendors at the Cariboo Hobby Con and Market Saturday, Nov. 26.

A fundraiser for Lake City Secondary Columneetza Campus School volleyball team, the event saw the school gym filled with vendors, a silent auction, concession, Christmas tree sale, musical entertainment and some gymnastics club members doing demonstrations.

Organizer Tim Hurley, a teacher at the school and volleyball coach, said more than 37 vendors were participating.

“It was our best ever,” he said Tuesday.

“Our volleyball club did well. We are still in disbelief how generous our community was with donations and door prizes.”

Hurley said everything ran perfectly from the food and entertainment to the amazing local vendors.

“Big shout out to all the students and parents who helped make this event possible and for all those in our community who came out and supported the vendors and kids from Columneetza.”

Cara Fraser and her twin daughters Lily and Alora Fraser had a table filled with Christmas crafts they had made.

“We had fun and lots of late nights,” they said, noting it was their first time trying a market.

Lily and Alora are on the volleyball team, which hopes to go to Hawaii in the spring.

It was also comic collector Shawn Hamilton’s first time attending.

He’s been collecting comics since his early teens and decided it was time to clear out some of his personal collection.

When asked for a favourite, he responded he has “lots.”

“There are two people right now that are based out of Italy who I love. They are Luico Parillo and Carla Cohen – a husband and wife.”

As he held up examples of their artwork he explained that Cohen is a classically trained French artist who does all her work on canvas first.

A few tables away was Kayla Lucak-Lipus from Horsefly who started making earrings six months ago.

“I collect feathers from our chickens and roosters for the earrings,” the 11-year-old said.



