Cariboo Hobby Con 2019 looking for vendor submissions

Tim Hurley is once more opening-up the Columneetza Gymnasium for any individual, organization or business to come out and share what they’re passionate about to the whole community. Patrick Davies photo.

As craft fair season approaches, Tim Hurley is putting out the word that spots are available now for the upcoming Cariboo Hobby Con 2019 hosted in the LCSS Columneetza Gym Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

While the date for the actual event itself is well over a month away, Hurley said he is currently organizing the event now and is looking for vendors to register in advance. This event has a capacity of 40 and he has filled 25 of those slots with vendors so far. Hurley hopes to fill the rest up within the next few weeks, with the due date to apply for a space set for Oct. 31.

Hurley said interested parties can do so through looking up Cariboo Hobby Con on Facebook for the price of $50 for both days which nets vendors a 10 foot by eight foot space and one table. Potential vendors can display whatever they’re passionate about be it crafts, their own small business, comic books, sports memorabilia, quilts and more.

Hobby Con first began in 2018 with the Winter Hobby Con which was followed shortly after by the Spring Hobby Con in early 2019.

Hurley created it as a venue for the lakecity residents to showcase and share their passions with one another, modelling it off of comic-con-like events crossed with a fair. The Columneetza teacher and coach of 20 years said the response to the first event was very encouraging and while the second saw a dip in attendance, he believes this winter date will once again attract more of the lakecity.

“It’s reached a lot more people in Williams Lake (now). There’s a lot more excitement, more questions being asked and more vendors who want to be able to display their awesome crafts and homemade businesses this year,” Hurley said.

More people are also interested in providing entertainment, Hurley said, and in promoting their clubs or anything else they’re passionate about.

The size of the event has in fact grown out of his control, Hurley said, which is why he has set up a committee to help it run smoothly, in addition to the assistance of his girls’ volleyball team who benefit from the money raised via Hobby Con.

Hobby Con will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 30 and Sunday, Dec 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with setup for the event taking place on Friday, Nov. 29. Admission is $2 a person, with children under the age of 12 getting in for free, or by donation.

“I think if you’re passionate about something and you care about the community as much as I care about the community you’ll come out and support local people that are doing phenomenal things,” Hurley said. “If you know someone out there you think should be displaying something, tell them to give us a call and show up to Hobby Con.”



