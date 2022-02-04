Cariboo Gold Band concert will be an homage to Old Blue Eyes

Members of the Cariboo Gold Dance Band practice for their upcoming performance in the Gibraltar Room in Williams Lake Feb. 5. (CGDB photo)

The Cariboo Gold Dance Band will be performing a Tribute to Sinatra featuring the amazing vocals of Steve Maddock, singing your favourites by “old blue eyes” himself, Frank Sinatra, on Saturday, Feb. 5.

It has been more than two years now since the Cariboo Gold Dance Band (CGDB) has performed and during that time a great deal has changed.

The last concert the local big band played was just before Christmas of 2019 and as they began planning their spring 2020 program, they had no idea what was coming.

Of course with the onset of the COVID–19 pandemic at the start of 2020 and essentially a lock-down on social activities, all the plans for the band were put on hold.

Performances that had been scheduled for spring and summer of 2020 were cancelled, as were the shows of all musicians and performers across the province.

A year passed as the entire country rode out the pandemic with social isolation, distancing, masks, online shopping and curbside pickup, and no live music.

Hoping for a restart in the fall of 2020 that did not happen, like most others, band members continued to stay home as advised by the public health officer (PHO).

Months passed and finally COVID vaccinations became available.

Once again, it was hoped that the pandemic would be brought under control and we could all get back to our ‘normal’ routines.

But of course this was not to be and any new plans for performing, concerts and live shows were again postponed.

Finally, in the early fall of 2021, following provincial health office guidelines, the CGDB was able to begin meeting and working on new material.

“We have several new charts we’re working on”, explains alto saxophone player, Al Balogh.

“Everyone has taken on the challenge to get them up to performance standard”.

During the two years in which the band has been on “pause” there have been some changes in membership.

One key player has moved and two of the older members have retired.

It took a while but band director Murray Hoffman has managed to fill most of the chairs that were vacated with new members for the community.

The band had originally scheduled the renowned jazz singer, Steve Maddock, to work with them in November, but that also had to be pushed to the new year.

But here we are in January of 2022 and the dance band is putting together a live performance.

With an incredible selection of music from the 60s, there is sure to be something for everyone to enjoy.

Joining Steve will be Cariboo Gold’s own Kirsten Lyons.

The Tribute to Sinatra is a family-friendly event being held in the Gibraltar Room of the Cariboo Memorial Complex.

Mark your calendars as this is one you’re not going to want to miss.

As per the PHO protocols, proof of vaccination will be required by everyone prior to entry, masks must be worn at all times and due to capacity requirements, seating will be limited.

A pre-set number of tickets for the Tribute to Sinatra are available at The OPEN BOOK.

Doors to the Gibraltar Room will open at 7:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

The show is sponsored in part by the City of Williams Lake, the Cariboo Regional District and the Central Cariboo Arts Society of Williams Lake.

Though dancing will not be permitted, you’re sure to be tapping your toes and humming along to many of the great songs played during the performance.

Submitted by Murray Hoffman, Cariboo Gold Dance Band director.

