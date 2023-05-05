Cariboo Fire Centre wildfire preparedness day open house Saturday, May 6

Everyone is welcome

A Wildfire Preparedness Day open house will be held at the Cariboo Fire Centre on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Open to members of the public of all ages, the event will include a fundraising barbecue by the Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department, tours of an air tanker, helicopter and the CFC command centre and demonstrations by a structure protection unit.

Ember, the FireSmart mascot, will also be available for photographs and entertainment.

Billed as an event focused on educating community members about wildfire safety, preparedness and response efforts, staff from various departments throughout the fire centre will be onsite to discuss preparedness and response to wildfire events.

Additionally, representatives from the Cariboo Regional District and Emergency Management B.C. will be there to share information about the roles they play during emergency events.

The Cariboo Fire Centre is located adjacent to the Williams Lake Regional Airport.

There will be tents and shelter in case of inclement weather.





bc wildfiresWilliams Lake