Local optometrist and Cariboo Gold Pianist Julian Lam is the new president of the Cariboo Festival Society. Lam and the entire society are inviting the whole commuity out to this year’s Cariboo Festival. (Juliana Lam photo)

Cariboo Festival on from April 7 to April 18

Come on out and support hundreds of lakecity musicians and artists

Mooses come walking over the hill

Mooses come walking, they rarely stand still

When mooses come walking they go where they will

When mooses come walking over the hill

– By Arlo Guthrie

If you are interested in hearing a performance of this poem, as well as many other selections, then plan to attend the Cariboo Festival which is set to begin on April 7 and runs until April 18.

The festival showcases local talent of all ages, performing in a variety of disciplines.

As in other years, the committee has invited some extremely talented adjudicators to attend the festival and give feedback and advice to each performer.

The performances will begin on Sunday, April 7 with the Vocal and Choral portion of the festival and will feature many young performers as well as a number of our community choirs.

Selections will be performed from categories such as contemporary, sacred, folk, jazz, pop and always a favourite; musical theatre.

There will be four days of vocal performances as well as a special evening concert featuring the choirs. All the vocal performances will be held at the Evangelical Free Church on 11th Ave, April 7-10 with the choir concert on Monday evening, April 8.

Read More: Lakecity pianist steps up to become Cariboo Festival Society president

Thursday, April 11 will be a day of speech arts performances from a variety of categories such as humorous, Canadian and original composition. Speech arts will also be held at the Evangelical Free Church.

Week two of the festival begins on Monday, April 15th at the Calvary Church on Carson Drive, and will kick off the piano portion of the festival. Performances will include selections of jazz, modern, classical and romantic as well as other categories. Piano will continue Tuesday, April 16 with more performances. A special feature of the festival is the Intermediate and Senior Championship Playoff which is held Monday evening, April 15, at Calvary Church.

The festival continues with band performances on April 17, which will feature four school bands and will be held at several school locations throughout the day.

Read More: Cariboo Festival Society all set to put on 2019’s Cariboo Festival

The final day of the festival will be dedicated to instrumental performances and will be held April 18 at St. John Lutheran Church on Hodgson Road. The performers will surely delight the audience with performances of jigs and reels.

As in past years, admission is by donation. Festival memberships may also be purchased which allows entrance into all events as well as providing support for the festival.

Check out the full schedule on our website at www.cariboofestival.ca.

Previous story
Community rallies for couple who lose one twin baby, other in hospital after premature birth

Just Posted

Cariboo Festival on from April 7 to April 18

Come on out and support hundreds of lakecity musicians and artists

COLUMNS: ALR changes date back to the 1970s

Donna Barnett shares her opinions on proposed changes to landowner rights

Community rallies for couple who lose one twin baby, other in hospital after premature birth

Donations can be made at Still North Design Co.

COLUMNS: Government commits to revitalization of Coast forest industry

The Coast Forest Sector Revitalization has five main goals:

COLUMNS: BC Cattlemen’s Annual meeting and Education Day coming up May 23-25

There is nothing like getting information in person

VIDEO: The secret lives of B.C.’s wolverines

New research tries to add more light on one of the least studied animals in North America

Granlund nets winner as Canucks edge Stars 3-2 in shootout

Markstrom makes 38 saves for Vancouver

Crews fighting 250-hectare wildfire near Kamloops

The blaze near Neskonlith Lake is the second burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre

Two cougars shot after mauling child on Vancouver Island

The child was taken to hospital in serious condition

Seven small wildfires burning in B.C. as warm weather brings dry conditions

BC Wildfire Service urging caution as winter weather melts

‘Greed and opportunism’ highlight vulnerabilities in B.C. immigration case

Me Hee Kim owed $352,226 following the purchase of Comox Valley’s now-closed Hanna Korean Restaurant

Pee-ew: B.C. ranch using processed sewage as fertilizer opposed by neighbours

Turtle Valley residents concerned over possible soil, water contamination

Puppy allegedly stolen from former homeless man in the Okanagan

Community rallying to help get Winnie back, a four-month-old German Shephard

Anglers charged after being 28 brook trout overlimit

Gear and fish were seized

Most Read