Cariboo Festival on from April 7 to April 18

Come on out and support hundreds of lakecity musicians and artists

Local optometrist and Cariboo Gold Pianist Julian Lam is the new president of the Cariboo Festival Society. Lam and the entire society are inviting the whole commuity out to this year’s Cariboo Festival. (Juliana Lam photo)

Mooses come walking over the hill

Mooses come walking, they rarely stand still

When mooses come walking they go where they will

When mooses come walking over the hill

– By Arlo Guthrie

If you are interested in hearing a performance of this poem, as well as many other selections, then plan to attend the Cariboo Festival which is set to begin on April 7 and runs until April 18.

The festival showcases local talent of all ages, performing in a variety of disciplines.

As in other years, the committee has invited some extremely talented adjudicators to attend the festival and give feedback and advice to each performer.

The performances will begin on Sunday, April 7 with the Vocal and Choral portion of the festival and will feature many young performers as well as a number of our community choirs.

Selections will be performed from categories such as contemporary, sacred, folk, jazz, pop and always a favourite; musical theatre.

There will be four days of vocal performances as well as a special evening concert featuring the choirs. All the vocal performances will be held at the Evangelical Free Church on 11th Ave, April 7-10 with the choir concert on Monday evening, April 8.

Thursday, April 11 will be a day of speech arts performances from a variety of categories such as humorous, Canadian and original composition. Speech arts will also be held at the Evangelical Free Church.

Week two of the festival begins on Monday, April 15th at the Calvary Church on Carson Drive, and will kick off the piano portion of the festival. Performances will include selections of jazz, modern, classical and romantic as well as other categories. Piano will continue Tuesday, April 16 with more performances. A special feature of the festival is the Intermediate and Senior Championship Playoff which is held Monday evening, April 15, at Calvary Church.

The festival continues with band performances on April 17, which will feature four school bands and will be held at several school locations throughout the day.

The final day of the festival will be dedicated to instrumental performances and will be held April 18 at St. John Lutheran Church on Hodgson Road. The performers will surely delight the audience with performances of jigs and reels.

As in past years, admission is by donation. Festival memberships may also be purchased which allows entrance into all events as well as providing support for the festival.

Check out the full schedule on our website at www.cariboofestival.ca.