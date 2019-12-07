Cariboo Festival 2020 registration now open

Please have your online registrations and entries complete for all disciplines before early February

The Cariboo Festival Committee would like to announce that registration is now open for the Cariboo Festival 2020.

Please have your online registrations and entries complete for all disciplines before early February by visiting www.cariboofestival.ca and completing our online process. All adjudicators and venues for 2020’s celebration of the arts have been selected.

Returning Speech Arts Adjudicator Susan Bertoia will join co-ordinator and local poet, Sonya Littlejohn. For Vocal and Choral, the adjudicator is Jim Sparks and the section is coordinated once again by local vocalist and retired teacher, Sharon Hoffman. Band and Instrumental will be adjudicated by Olivia Blander and co-ordinated by the WL Studio Theatre’s own Sandi Alaric. And for Piano, we have Murray Nicols.

This section will be coordinated for a final year by Heather Froese and Ann Smith. The committee is seeking a piano-oriented spirit or two to replace them for next year — apprentices welcome immediately.

New to our committee this year are joint presidents Robin and Chris Ford who are the dedicated parents of one of our frequent and vivid festival performers, Cassius. Juliana Lam moved on to Kamloops in the summer and we thank her for her year of service as president.

The committee is looking for more volunteer members to join and fill vacated roles. Mentorship is available with our functional team. Get involved in one of Williams Lake’s annual community arts event fixtures and help keep it sustainable. For more information, please email Chris or Robin Ford at cariboofestivalprez@gmail.com.

Sonya Littlejohn is the Cariboo Festival Society’s Coordinator.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
