The Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society invites residents in 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and Quesnel to participate in “Free Your Things” taking place over the Father’s Day weekend. (Mary Forbes photo)

Cariboo Conservation Society co-ordinating “Free Your Things” Father’s Day weekend

Residents can sign up if they have items they want to give away

For the second time this year the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society is co-ordinating a “Free Your Things” event.

Residents in Williams Lake, Quesnel and 100 Mile House who want to give away items for free are invited to participate this coming Father’s Day weekend on Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20.

Oliver Berger, chief green officer with the CCCS, has developed a map indicating addresses where things will be placed at the end of a driveway or curb.

“We did one in Williams Lake on the Mother’s Day weekend with about 50 residences participating and two events last year because of COVID,” he said. “This is the first time we are extending it across the Cariboo.”

Anyone wanting to participate is asked to e-mail cccswastewise@gmail.com or message through the CCCS Facebook page with an address, postal code and a brief description of items to give away.

The map for this weekend is now live and newcomers are welcome.

Waste Wise educator Mary Forbes said mattresses and bedding are not encouraged as items to give away.

Welcome are books, CDs, DVDs, furniture and small appliances, sports equipment and toys, tools, yard and gardening equipment, kitchen gadgets, dishes, cutlery, pots and pans, unwanted gifts, construction materials, electronics, paint and holiday decorations.

All items should be reusable or safe to give away.

“We will be holding a clothing swap at the Potato House in Williams Lake on Canada Day, Thursday, July 1, but we will be asking each person to donate one bag of the best clothing to give away,” Forbes said.

Moving forward, Berger said the hope is to hold “Free Your Things” events every Mother’s Day and Father’s Day weekend.

It’s a good way to stop things going into the landfills and allow someone else to find something new to them, he said, noting participants are asked to put a “free” sign on items that are included.

Anyone attending is asked to respect other people’s property.


