Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddlers preparing for live concert

Gordon Stobbe gives the youth fiddlers some pointers during a workshop held at Thompson Rivers University in Williams Lake in a previous year. (File photo)

Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society (CCYFS) members are busy preparing for their first live-in-person concert event since 2019.

The concert event will be coming to the Gibraltar Room on Saturday, May 14, 2022, resurrecting the fiddle group’s concerts.

Themed concert events have been a tradition with the young fiddlers, with the event masterminded by their musical director Ingrid Johnston.

Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddlers were challenged by the pandemic, and their numbers did drop, but Leslie Rowse, president of the (CCYFS), said those who stayed have practiced all the way through, despite the lack of larger performances.

Their last show in 2019 was called Celtic Roots.

“It was by far their biggest and best show and they sold out both shows, which was incredibly exciting.”

Rowse is hoping this show can continue to build on this especially since they have had an extra year to practice.

Usually the group works on the music for their big performance for two years before one of these events, this time they have had three years to prepare.

“They’re raring to go for the show,” remarked Rowse, who said this will be the fifth concert for the group in the Gibraltar Room.

The CCYFS has been going for about 12 years, said Rowse, with Ingrid Johnston leading them as musical director the entire time.

While Johnston is the “driving force,” Rowse said renowned fiddle musician, composer, and a member of the Order of Canada, Gordon Stobbe is also a big part of their shows.

He comes two to three times a year to put on workshops for the group and has been involved with their summer fiddle camps at Gavin Lake each year as well.

Fiddlers in the group range from six years old to 17 and there are around 25 this year.

Rowse’s 16-year-old daughter Olivia will be performing at the event, and has been with the fiddle group since she was six.

“It has been a fantastic experience for her,” said Rowse, calling the group her daughter’s “happy place” because it includes music, singing and a bit of acting.

“It’s pretty special that Williams Lake has this,” said Rowse.

Tickets are for sale at The Open Book and online at Eventbrite. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children up to 15 years old.

