Cariboo Chilcotin Métis Assocation wins Williams Lake BIA window contest

The Cariboo Chilcotin Métis Association won first place in the Downtown Williams Lake BIA window decorating contest. (Facebook photo)

The Cariboo Chilcotin Métis Association (CCMA) emerged as the winner in the Downtown Williams Lake BIA window decorating contest.

With a theme of the contest being a Fairy Tale Christmas, a total of 15 downtown businesses participated.

A panel of judges went around to view the windows on Monday, Dec. 6.

First prize for best over-all decor was a $500 gift certificate that could be used for dining out or a catered dinner.

Marlene Swears, president of the CCMA credited Dawna Short, Mike Archie, Alex Norquay, Laura Lee Marshall and Denza Phung for helping create the association’s entry.

It spanned not only the association’s store front at 83 Oliver Street, but its free store next door.

BIA executive director Sherry Yonkman was happy with the efforts put into the decorating.

“The downtown outdid itself, the windows were gorgeous this year,” Yonkman said.

“The poor judges had their work cut out for them, trying to choose winners.”

Aside from first prize overall, there were some other categories. In the traditional category 3Gen Cabinetry and Construction won first prize and Poppy Home won second.

For the modern category BGC Williams Lake won first prize and Sta-Well Health Foods won second.

In the re-purposed category Williams Lake Tribune won first prize and Mint and Lime Catering Co. won second.

Ciprani’s Bridal Shop won the fan favourite award, which people could vote for during the Winter Lights Festival held Saturday, Dec. 4.

Yonkman said her thanks and appreciation goes out to every business and organization that participated in the fun this year.

“This spirit is what makes our downtown so great.”



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake