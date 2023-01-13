Martin Kruus was sharing his experiences with solar power and electric vehicles at a sustainable living information session as part of the 2022 Cariboo Chilcotin Elder College programs. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Chilcotin Elder College course calendar for 2023

The Cariboo Chilcotin Elder College is once again offering a full and varied slate of course options for 2023.

Registration for the courses will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s United Church and Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Seniors’ Activity Centre.

“We’ve got a really diverse selection this time,” said Anna Hughes, president of the elder college, noting this year they will be offering more courses than they ever have.

“It’s a total community effort,” she said, noting all of the volunteer hours which make their programs happen. “Everybody chips in.”

Hughes has taken on a lot, with longtime elder college volunteer Barry Sale having left the community, but she sees a need and a demand for the program’s continuation.

“Seniors are keen learners,” said Hughes.

She said the courses offer a “pretty easy-going, friendly atmosphere” which keeps participants coming back.

This year, there are many longtime favourites back again, including Breeding Birds of the WL River Valley, with Phil Ranson, Creating with Clay by Lesley Lloyd, Fused Glass Art with John and Norma Bos and Watercolour Painting with Audrey Dye.

There will also be some new offerings, including Lets Talk About Death, on preparing ahead for our own inevitable end of life, Active Transport, to introduce e-bikes and accessibility options, and Air Fryer Cooking, to learn the basics of using air fryers, including recipes.

Hughes would not pick a favourite out of this year’s courses.

“It’s like picking your favourite child,” joked Hughes.

For more information on courses, costs and to contact the elder college, go to www.eldercollege.com.

Cariboo

