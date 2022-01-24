Phil Ransom (centre) teaches a birding class through the Cariboo Chilcotin Elder College. (Angie Mindus Photo- Williams Lake Tribune)

Phil Ransom (centre) teaches a birding class through the Cariboo Chilcotin Elder College. (Angie Mindus Photo- Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Chilcotin Elder College back in operation for 2022

Seniors can continue to learn thanks to Williams Lake seniors education programs

The Cariboo Chilcotin Elder College is back for 2022 with 22 courses on offer.

With the college on hold last year due to the pandemic, the group has rallied back to offer a full slate of programming once again, with social distancing and vaccine passport requirements as per health guidelines.

Registration has already begun, with the first session on Jan. 19 and the late registration to take place this week, Jan. 26 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Seniors’ Activity Centre.

There will be some of the usual college courses as well as some novel ones.

With everything from climate change discussions, online shopping and computer help to the archaeology of food and grasslands biology, mentally and physically active seniors can continue lifelong learning thanks to the college.

The courses are available for people aged 50+, though the group does say they are flexible with age requirements, the courses are volunteer taught and coordinated.

For more information, email: wleldercollege@gmail.com, go to: www.wleldercollege.com or call Maggie at 250-305-7445.

Read more: Elder College offers stimulating selection of courses this fall

Read more: No Elder College courses this fall due to COVID-19


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Adult EducationEducationSeniorsWilliams Lake

Previous story
Williams Lake Columneetza students give back to community through bake sale

Just Posted

A man was attended to BC Ambulance outside of Safeway on Wednesday, Jan 19. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Quesnel man charged in downtown stabbing

This Cariboo Regional District map shows which properties will be taxed and where the lights will be located on Maple Drive following the completion of the alternate approval process and the adoption of a new service bylaw at the Dec. 4 board meeting. (Cariboo Regional District map)
Maple Drive streetlights installed in Quesnel

Phil Ransom (centre) teaches a birding class through the Cariboo Chilcotin Elder College. (Angie Mindus Photo- Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Chilcotin Elder College back in operation for 2022

North Shore Rescue members prepare to transfer an injured snowmobiler after landing at Williams Lake Airport. (North Shore Rescue photo)
Emergency crews team up for mountain rescue near Hendrix Lake