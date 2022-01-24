Cariboo Chilcotin Elder College back in operation for 2022

Seniors can continue to learn thanks to Williams Lake seniors education programs

The Cariboo Chilcotin Elder College is back for 2022 with 22 courses on offer.

With the college on hold last year due to the pandemic, the group has rallied back to offer a full slate of programming once again, with social distancing and vaccine passport requirements as per health guidelines.

Registration has already begun, with the first session on Jan. 19 and the late registration to take place this week, Jan. 26 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Seniors’ Activity Centre.

There will be some of the usual college courses as well as some novel ones.

With everything from climate change discussions, online shopping and computer help to the archaeology of food and grasslands biology, mentally and physically active seniors can continue lifelong learning thanks to the college.

The courses are available for people aged 50+, though the group does say they are flexible with age requirements, the courses are volunteer taught and coordinated.

For more information, email: wleldercollege@gmail.com, go to: www.wleldercollege.com or call Maggie at 250-305-7445.

