Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society’s bike brigade to gauge outdoor water use this summer

Crows could be seen running through water spray from a lawn sprinkler in downtown Vanderhoof during a heat wave in June. The ‘dangerous long duration heat wave’ continued into the beginning of July and resulted in wildfires and hundreds of deaths across B.C. (Linda Scott photo)

Amber GREGG

Special to the Tribune

As part of their Water Wise education program, Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society staff will be hitting the streets by bike this summer to educate city of Williams Lake residents on their outdoor water use, in an effort to reduce our consumption.

Starting in July, Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society (CCCS) team members will carry out a series of bike routes within city limits to educate residents on outdoor water use. They will observe any outdoor water use and notify residents about any changes to their use, as per city sprinkling bylaws and best practices. This will be done via information door hangers, which will include contact information for any follow-up questions, and specific tips on how to reduce outdoor water use.

The Water Wise Bike Brigade team will be wearing high-visibility vests and will be covering routes between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday from July through August.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society (CCCS) was incorporated in 1996. It has two core education programs – Water Wise and Waste Wise – that are offered free of charge to all students in School Districts 27 and 28, and various community projects and events centered around conservation of natural resources

CCCS’s Water Wise program was created in 2006. Since then, the CCCS has observed a reduction in residential water use of over 28 per cent comparing average 2011-2013 flow rates to pre- 2006 levels, with significant reductions during the summer months.

Outdoor water use often increases by approximately 50 per cent in the summer months, and goes beyond our aquifer recharge rate. Reducing our consumption will preserve our water infrastructure, and save residents money.

If you have any questions about the Water Wise Bike Brigade project, please contact: Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society T: 250-398-7929 or by email: ccentre@ccconserv.org.

