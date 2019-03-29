Chad Matthies (from left) the board chair of the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre with the outgoing executive director of the CDC Nancy Gale, incoming executive director Vanessa Riplinger and the CDC’s founding executive director Aileen Hewitt, who is turning 101 this year. Patrick Davies photo.

Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre bids farewell to Nancy Gale

Gale retires after 18 years at the helm

After 18 years of serving the community as the executive director of the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre, Nancy Gale officially celebrated her retirement Wednesday, March 27.

Gale inherited the job from the founder of the CDC, Aileen Hewitt, who was in attendance to wish her protégé well and has passed the mantle on to Vanessa Riplinger.

Read more: Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre ED retiring

Looking back on her years of service and commitment to caring for the children of Williams Lake and the wider Cariboo fills her with pride.

The question that’s always been forefront in her mind while doing her job, planted there by Hewitt, is: “What are you doing for the kids?”

With a great board of directors, staff and community supporting her, she’s been able to help make the CDC into a hub for children and youth throughout the region.

If she had to pick a legacy, however, it would be the work she did in building and staffing the Cariboo Autism Centre. Thanks to it Gale said that Williams Lake autism and other mental disability services are on par with those found in the Lower Mainland.

“They don’t come to us with many physical disabilities, but we find they come to us with lots of social and emotional, so we’ve had to shift our services,” Gale remarked.

“So we’ve got a pretty extensive array of services for children with neurological disorders and we have a paediatrician and a child psychiatrist that live and work in this building. We’re a one-stop shop.”

At her party, in addition to Hewitt, were dozens of staff members, board members, parents, friends and other dignitaries who all came out to honour Gale and the work she’s done over the years.

The theme was one of travel, as Gale intends to visit places around the world now that she’s retired.

“I’ve always been working in terms of trying to do community development within this community so it’s nice to see a great cross-section of people I’ve worked with, people I’ve taught at the community college and a lot of clients whose lives we’ve been able to touch,” Gale said.

“I’m going to be travelling to Portugal and then I’ll come back home and see what’s next,” Gale said with a chuckle.

“It’s just the beginning. I’ll be back in a couple of months rested and full of energy. So watch out, I’m looking for a project.”


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Throne of Ice discovered in Northern B.C.

Just Posted

Tsilhqot’in Nation pursuing compensation, MOU with DND for Chilcotin military training area

The land in question was exchanged in 1924 for property in Vancouver’s Point Grey area

EDITORIAL: Canadian Red Cross appeal for Mozambique an opportunity for locals to pay it forward

CRC sends emergency field hospital to Mozambique

Stamps looking to bring home 2019 Coy Cup

“It’s been a long time,” Navrot said, who has coached the Stampeders for multiple seasons in the past.

Throne of Ice discovered in Northern B.C.

Excitement builds across the globe for the premiere of the new season of Game of Thrones

It’s official: Cariboo Regional District to get a new Emergency Operations Centre

Renovations will begin this Spring

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City

The Vatican’s ambassadors have figured in some of the most scandalous cases of sex abuse in recent years

Hughes Clues: Canucks rookie offers glimpse of future in 3-2 win over Kings

Defenceman shines as Vancouver beats L.A. in shootout

Ex-Surrey Mountie who has PTSD related to child porn cases wins a court fight

Federal and provincial governments tried to have lawsuit dismissed; Judge decides it should go to trial

B.C. mayor takes leave of absence to fight sex assault charge

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Disturbing video goes viral showing Alaskan hunters killing sleeping bear, cubs

Andrew Renner, the father, and Owen Renner, his son, were found guilty of numerous charges

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Several members of the New Democrat government wore bare arms, along with journalists

Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

B.C. ministry confirms funding is under review for the Health Action Network Society

Most Read