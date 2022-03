RCMP members stopped in to get to know some young bowlers during league play

Williams Lake RCMP members were out to bowl with the youth at the Cariboo Bowling Lanes on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Constables James Bos and Ryan Sampert stopped in to meet the young bowlers in the league, though many were away for spring break.

Sampert has only been in Williams Lake for a couple of months and really enjoys how much there is to do in the lakecity. Most recently from the Edmonton area, Williams Lake is his first posting as an RCMP member.

Girls bowlingRCMPWilliams Lake