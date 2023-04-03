Cariboo body builders bring home gold from Kelowna competition

Al Campsall and Larry Fitzpatrick are both aiming for even higher next year

Al Campsall continues to compete in natural body building competitions at 70 years old and took first place in a Kelowna competition on April 1 for the 60+ category. (Photo submitted)

Two Cariboo body builders brought home top honours from Kelowna’s BC Cup Natural Bodybuilding Competition on April 1.

Larry Fitzpatrick took the number one spot in Masters 50+ men’s body building, second in Masters 50+ Classic Physique, and third in Masters 50+ Physique.

“Larry was a standout,” proclaimed Al Campsall, who was the second Cariboo bodybuilder at the competition and accompanied Fitzpatrick to the event.

Campsall himself took first place in Masters 60+ Body Building and third place in Masters 50+ Classic Physique.

Fitzpatrick is 51 years old, Campsall is 70.

Campsall said they both committed to more improvement for next year, though it seems hard to imagine topping two first places. He also noted both of them love the fitness aspect and “the great feeling we get from being in shape” said Campsall noting it helps with his arthritis.

