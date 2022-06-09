Cariboo Adventist Academy graduating class of 2022. Pictured left to right are: Jacob Holloway, Jay Peasgood, Kolby Camille, Hailey Waterhouse, Ana Warner, Steven Carberry, Garrett Fisher and Shay Lacey. (Bre Mills photo)

Cariboo Adventist Academy celebrates graduating class of 2022

The independent school held a grad ceremony Friday evening, June 3

Family, friends and staff gathered to celebrate Cariboo Adventist Academy grads June 3 and 4.

The students took part in a formal ceremony on stage Friday evening, followed by another evening of fun Saturday June 4. They are: Jacob Holloway, Jay Peasgood, Kolby Camille, Hailey Waterhouse, Ana Warner, Steven Carberry, Garrett Fisher and Shay Lacey.

Graduates are also welcome to join Dry Grad festivities in the city Saturday evening, June 11.

Cariboo Adventist Academy is an independent school in Williams Lake, located on South Lakeside Drive.

The school has seen tremendous growth in enrolment in recent years.

Congratulations graduates!

