Photos submitted The Downtown Williams Lake and Cariboo Art Beat team demonstrate a panoramic photo idea in front of the new Cari-zoo mural, including Art Beat’s Sarah Sigurdson (from left), Downtown Williams Lake executive director Jordan Davis, events co-ordinator Jasmine Alexander, Art Beat’s Tiffany Jorgensen and Brent Dafoe, the businesses co-ordinator of Downtown Williams Lake.

Cari-zoo photo contest invites lakecity to get creative this fall

Downtown Williams Lake is inviting lakecity to partake in a photo contest for a Starbucks gift card

Downtown Williams Lake is inviting the lakecity to partake in a photo contest this month to celebrate the completion of their latest mural and to welcome the new Williams Lake Starbucks officially to the downtown.

This newest “critter-tastic” mural was painted by local artistic duo Tiffany Jorgensen and Sarah Sigurdson and features a half dozen unique and exciting animals. They and Downtown Williams Lake designed the mural to be one people could take selfies with and now are offering an added incentive to do so.

Called the Cari-zoo photo contest, this contest begins now and run until Monday, Nov. 4 at 12 p.m. and is being put on in Collaboration with Cariboo Art Beat. The winner of the contest will receive a $50 Starbucks gift card and bragging rights.

To enter, one needs to simply check out the Cari-zoo mural at the corner of Third Avenue and Oliver Street, beside Downtown Williams Lake’s parking lot and across from Mr. Mikes, to snap of fun photo of yourself interacting with the animals. Downtown Williams Lake encourages the public to get creative and advises Halloween as a perfect time to grab a cool shot.

Read More: Lakecity artists bring creative mini-mural to downtown

Once the photo is taken, post it to Facebook with a caption that tags Downtown Williams Lake and Cariboo Art Beat and include the hashtag #downtownwilliamslake while being sure to like both pages. The winner will ultimately be chosen based on the creativity of their photo entry and the energy of the piece. Cariboo Art Beat is also holding their own contest, so those who take part are encouraged to check them out too as they are offering $50 courtesy of Still North Design.

“The winner will be chosen Nov. 4 and we are encouraging people to do their photos for the contest during our Trick R Treat Downtown event,” Jordan Davis, Downtown Williams Lake executive director, said.

The Cari-zoo photo contest’s rules are as follows:

• Open to all residents of Williams Lake.

• One entry per page, Downtown Williams Lake BIA and Cariboo ART BEAT

• Participants must like both pages to be considered.

• This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A lion roars as it prowls past the Downtown Williams Lake office and Mr Mikes as part of the new mural created by Tiffany Jorgensen and Sarah Sigurdson. Patrick Davies photo.

Previous story
Lakecity Secondary hosts 180 students and teachers for B.C. Student Leadership Conference

Just Posted

Cari-zoo photo contest invites lakecity to get creative this fall

Downtown Williams Lake is inviting lakecity to partake in a photo contest for a Starbucks gift card

Lakecity Secondary hosts 180 students and teachers for B.C. Student Leadership Conference

This event was organized by local leadership teachers Caitlin Sabatino and Ryan Hanley

Bullets locked and loaded for 2019/20 speed skating season

The team will compete at its first meet, the Ice Jam, on Nov. 3

New B.C. petrochemical industry player in the making

West Coast Olefins wants to add value to natural gas liquids

Big Brothers Big Sisters challenge downtown businesses to build snowmen

They are asking local businesses to build personalized snowman that represents their businesses

Man arrested after BC Ferries worker sexually assaulted aboard vessel

The company has ‘a zero tolerance policy for abuse of its employees,” says BC Ferries vice president

Ottawa ordered to pay $1.12M in legal fees for prison segregation class action

Administrative segregation is the isolation of inmates for safety reasons where it’s believed there is no reasonable alternative

B.C. Appeal Court says Canada must rethink extradition of Indigenous man

Glenn Sheck’s Aboriginal heritage not weighted enough in decision, judge rules

B.C.’s tuition waiver program for former youth in care continues to grow

More than 1,100 former youth in government care are now using the program since it launched in 2017

PHOTOS: Salmon Arm trail cam takes rare shot of wolverine

Grant Hiebert using camera to support study of mule deer population

Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Adults must protect kids from climate change, Greta Thunberg says during Vancouver rally

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said global carbon dioxide emissions have increased by 65 per cent since 1992

‘Whistleblower’ not granted standing at B.C. money laundering inquiry

Meanwhile, comissioner Austin Cullen granted status to James Lightbody, president of the B.C. Lottery Corp.

Most Read