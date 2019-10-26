Cari-zoo photo contest invites lakecity to get creative this fall

Photos submitted The Downtown Williams Lake and Cariboo Art Beat team demonstrate a panoramic photo idea in front of the new Cari-zoo mural, including Art Beat’s Sarah Sigurdson (from left), Downtown Williams Lake executive director Jordan Davis, events co-ordinator Jasmine Alexander, Art Beat’s Tiffany Jorgensen and Brent Dafoe, the businesses co-ordinator of Downtown Williams Lake.

Downtown Williams Lake is inviting the lakecity to partake in a photo contest this month to celebrate the completion of their latest mural and to welcome the new Williams Lake Starbucks officially to the downtown.

This newest “critter-tastic” mural was painted by local artistic duo Tiffany Jorgensen and Sarah Sigurdson and features a half dozen unique and exciting animals. They and Downtown Williams Lake designed the mural to be one people could take selfies with and now are offering an added incentive to do so.

Called the Cari-zoo photo contest, this contest begins now and run until Monday, Nov. 4 at 12 p.m. and is being put on in Collaboration with Cariboo Art Beat. The winner of the contest will receive a $50 Starbucks gift card and bragging rights.

To enter, one needs to simply check out the Cari-zoo mural at the corner of Third Avenue and Oliver Street, beside Downtown Williams Lake’s parking lot and across from Mr. Mikes, to snap of fun photo of yourself interacting with the animals. Downtown Williams Lake encourages the public to get creative and advises Halloween as a perfect time to grab a cool shot.

Once the photo is taken, post it to Facebook with a caption that tags Downtown Williams Lake and Cariboo Art Beat and include the hashtag #downtownwilliamslake while being sure to like both pages. The winner will ultimately be chosen based on the creativity of their photo entry and the energy of the piece. Cariboo Art Beat is also holding their own contest, so those who take part are encouraged to check them out too as they are offering $50 courtesy of Still North Design.

“The winner will be chosen Nov. 4 and we are encouraging people to do their photos for the contest during our Trick R Treat Downtown event,” Jordan Davis, Downtown Williams Lake executive director, said.

The Cari-zoo photo contest’s rules are as follows:

• Open to all residents of Williams Lake.

• One entry per page, Downtown Williams Lake BIA and Cariboo ART BEAT

• Participants must like both pages to be considered.

• This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook.



