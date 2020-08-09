Canim Valley 4-H Club: meet the club members and projects for 62nd annual show and sale

Drucilla Archie Alexander Smith Callie Gilbert Cassius Pete Delilah Emile Jaci Gilbert Janielle Dick Jolee Campbell Laura Dewsbury Lexus Amut Loghan Archie Lorna Dixon Reilly Archie Trinity Jensen Tyrone Thomas Wyatt Archie

Alexander Smith

Hello. My name is Alex and this is Man. This is my second year with Canim Valley 4-H Club. I really enjoy working with my animal and enjoy working and helping all the other memers in our club.

My lot number is 35, and my pig is a Berkshire X.

Callie Gilbert

Weyk7, le7 te Sitq’t (Hello, good day).

My name is Callie May Gilbert and I am a mbmer of the Canim Valley 4-H Club. I am 10 years old. This is my second year in Williams Lake and District 4-H. My lamb is a Suffolk Dorset X and her name is Sugar.

Sugar is the youngest of Canim Valley market lambs by five weeks. I am sad that I am not able to go to the Williams Lake Show and Sale this year, but I welcome you to participate in sale night Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Williams Lake Stockyards.

Cassius Pete

Hi. My name is Cassius Pete and I’m with the Canim Valley 4-H Club and this is Waffles.

This year has been hard on the steers because we had to move them because of flooding and we had no shade for them. Waffles is a Black Angus X, and my lot number is 32.

Delilah Emile

Hi. My name is Delilah. My sheep’s name is Eclipse. I enjoyed 4-H this year because it’s my first year. I can’t wait until next year. Eclipse is a Suffolk, and my lot number is 26.

Drucilla Archie

I’m Drucilla Archie, and this is my market lamb Solor. He is the second lamb that I have raised. Thank you in advance if you attend the virtual auction on Monday, Aug. 10. My lot number is 16.

READ MORE: 4-H sale to go ahead in August

Jaci Gilbert

Hello. My name is Jaci Gilbert and I have been a member of the Canim Valley 4-H Club for approximately nine years.

This year I am raising a market steer and his name is Bugs — a Black Angus. Sadly, there won’t be a show this year, however, we still get to sell our animals through an online auction.

I hope that buyers will attend this online auction and purchase a 4-H project.

Next year, I hope that we continue to have our regular show and sale and see everyone again.

Janielle Dick

My name is Janielle Dick and this is my sheep — a Suffolk/Dorset Cross — Jasper. He is the second sheep that I have had, and I have had a lot of fun raising him this year.

Thank you in advance if you plan on attending the auction, in person or virtual, on Monday, Aug. 10.

Jolee Campbell

Hello. My name is Jolee Campbell and this is my steer Bepsi, a Blak Angus. This is my 10th and final year in Canim Valley 4-H Club and I’ve had the best experience.

I hope you all enjoy our sale on Monday, Aug. 10.

Laura Dewsbury

Hi. My name is Laura Dewsbury. I am graduating this year and the president of the Canim Valley 4-H Club. As for this being my last yaer in 4-H I wanted to raise my first steer. His name is Moo, a Black Angus. I work with him daily, and have learned a lot about raising a steer in these past 10 months.

I would like to take this chance to thank you in advance for attending our 4-H auction this year, virtual or in person, on Monday, Aug. 10.

Lorna Dixon

Hi everyone. My name is Lorna Dixon, and my project is a Black Angus. My lot number is 25, and my project had a beginning weight of 800 pounds.

Lexus Amut

Hello. My name is Lexus Amut and I am a member of Canim Valley 4-H Club. This is my eighth year in 4-H but my first year in photography.

4-H has changed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but I am overall grateful that we could finish it some way. All the adults, parents and leaders have been working hard to let us finish our year, even if we don’t go to the stockyards or be in the ring due to social distancing to keep safe of this difficult time. It is different to be doing my project because I never tried photography or at a time like this, but I do hope my photos are liked.

I hope everyone else is doing well and staying safe!

Loghan Archie

Hi. I’m Loghan Archie and this is my steer Foo, a Charlais. He is the first steer that I have raised. Last year I had a lamb.

I have enjoyed learning how to raise a steer this year with my sisters’ help. Thank you in advance for attending the auction, in person or virtual, on Monday, Aug. 10.

Reilly Archie

Hello. My name is Reilly Archie and this is my swine Lucky Spots. This is my fifth year in 4-H. We welcome you to join in on the virtual sale on Aug. 10, 2020.

Sonny Thomas

Hello. My name is Sonny and this is Jehseh, and this is my fifth year with Canim Valley 4-H Club.

He will be attending the virtual sale at Williams Lake 4-H District on Aug. 10.

Trinity Jensen

Hello. My name is Trinity Jensen. I’ve been in 4-H for nine years with Canim Valley 4-H Club and this year my project is a Charolais steer named Boo.

Tyrone Thomas

Hello – my name is Tyrone and this is Omar. This is my 10th year with Canim Valley 4-H Club. He will be attending the Williams Lake and District Sale on Aug. 10.

Wyatt Archie

Hello. My name is Wyatt Archie. This is my swine Clover. This is my fifth year in 4-H. We welcome you to join in on the virtual sale on Aug. 10.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.