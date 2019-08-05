Canim Valley 4-H Club: Meet our club members and projects for 61st annual 4-H Show and Sale

This year we have five market steers, five market swine, six market lambs, and three cloverbuds

Canim Valley 4H Club

This year has been a very busy one for the club. This year we have five market steers, five market swine, six market lambs, and three cloverbuds.

All members have completed all their requirements to attend the 61st Annual Show and Sale on August 8-12, 2019 at the Williams Lake Stockyards. We would like to take this time to invite you all out to see what a great job the members have done this year. Competition days are August 8-11th with the sale on August 12, 2019 at 6 p.m.

Thank you to all our club leaders for their support and commitment to all the members: Carmon Pete (Beef), Megan Dixon (Beef), Amber Christopher (Swine), Colleen Amut (B Leader & Cloverbud), and Alana Dixon (Sheep) and Michelle Archie (“A” Leader).

We would also like to thank our Honorary Leaders – Mitch Theodore and Marty Dixon. A big thanks and shout out to our sponsor Canim Lake Band for all their support and assistance over the past 33 years.

Athena Cada

Hello, my name is Athena Cada and I am a Cloverbud. I am 6 years old and this is my first time in 4-H. This year my grandma let me get a sheep, his name is Blackerish. He won’t go to Williams Lake but I liked playing with him, feeding him and I got to wash him.

Drucilla Archie

Hello my name is Drucilla Archie, my lot number is 21. And I am a member of the Canim Valley 4-H Club. This is my second year in 4-H. My project this year is a sheep, and her name is Watson. She is a little crazy when I walk her, because she loves to run. She also doesn’t like to be pet and wear her halter. Our annual 4-H show and sale is August 6th – 12th at the Williams lake Stockyards. Our sale night is August 12th at 6 p.m.

Lexus Amut

Hi, My name is Lexus Amut of the Canim Valley 4-H Club, this year I have a market lamb named Beast- Lot #21.

You may wonder why a gentle lamb is named Beast? Well he was not so gentle in the beginning when I bought him, he acted kind of beastly.

With some hard work, patience and kindness, Beast has calmed down. He likes his sheep text, green grass and Hay daily.

He is my third market lamb that I have raised.

In the picture, Beast is waiting for his turn to have his wool sheared.

Thank you to all the volunteers who make 4-H happen.

Beast and I invite you to the annual Show & Sale, stop by our stall and say Hi.

We wish all the other clubs and members luck at the show.

Jaci Gilbert

Hello my name is Jaci Gilbert I am from the Canim Valley 4-H Club. I am the President of the Canim Valley 4-H Club. This will be my ninth year in 4-H. I have a market steer named Fester. I will be showing on the evening August 10th. Sale night is on Monday, August 12th. The 43rd Annual Williams Lake and District Show and Sale start on August 8th and ends on August 12th. This will all be happening at the Williams Lake Stockyards. I look forward see you all there.

Callie Gilbert

This is my 1st year in 4-H. I have a market lamb named Ginger. Ginger likes to jump around and follow me. I like 4-H because it is fun; and I get to see my friends. I enjoy taking care of Ginger and I am looking forward to the show and sale. Sale night is August 12th. I hope to see you there.

Loghan Archie

Hello my name is Loghan Archie, my lot number is 22. And I am a member of the Canim Valley 4-H Club. This is my second year in 4-H. My Project this year is a sheep, and his name is Erik. He is really plump. He likes to fight me when we walk. He likes playing with the other sheep. He likes hanging out with some of the sheep. He likes to eat his food. He likes meeting new people and other animals. Erik hopes to see you at our annual 4-H show and sale is August 6th – 12th at the Williams lake Stockyards. Our sale night is August 12th at 6 p.m.

Janielle Dick

Hello my name is Janielle Dick, my lot number is 29, and I am a member of the Canim Valley 4-H Club. This is my second year in 4-H. My Project this year is a sheep, and his name is Cinnamon.

He enjoys his walks, sometimes he goes little crazy. He doesn’t like to be pet or doesn’t like to be in his halter. Our annual 4-H show and sale is August 6th – 12th at the Williams lake Stockyards. Our sale night is August 12th at 6 p.m.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Hello, my name is Athena Cada and I am a Cloverbud. This year my grandma let me get a sheep, his name is Blackerish.

My name is Drucilla Archie and I am a member of the Canim Valley 4-H Club. This is my second year in 4-H and my project this year is a sheep, and her name is Watson.

My name is Lexus Amut of the Canim Valley 4-H Club, this year I have a market lamb named Beast.

My name is Jaci Gilbert and I am from the Canim Valley 4-H Club. I am the President of the Canim Valley 4-H Club.

My name is Callie Gilbert and this is my first year in 4-H. I have a market lamb named Ginger.

Hello my name is Loghan Archie and I am a member of the Canim Valley 4-H Club. This is my second year in 4-H. My project this year is a sheep, and his name is Erik.