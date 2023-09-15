Canadian Wildlife Federation collaborates on fish conservation in Cariboo

Sarah Sra, left, and Betty Rebellato, were hosting the Canadian Wildlife Federation booth at the Horsefly Salmon Festival on Sept. 9, 2023. The booth included animal print identification and an interactive activity where visitors could try to place fish on a watershed map navigating barriers to see which parts of the watershed were accessible to fish. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Canadian Wildlife Federation has been helping support fish populations in the Cariboo.

The organization has been working in collaboration with Horsefly River Roundtable, Williams Lake First Nation, Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the province of British Columbia, and Tolko.

They have developed a watershed connectivity plan for the Horsefly River watershed, looking at barriers which prevent fish passage throughout the watershed’s tributaries.

Last year, they removed a culvert on Boscar Creek and restored a stream connection.

The group has identified a number of other barriers, some requiring installing a bridge to replace a culvert, others requiring smaller improvements barriers.

They will continue to work through the plan to help reconnect salmon and other fish to more of their habitat.

According to the Canadian Wildlife Federation website, Canada has 200 species of freshwater fish, with one third of those being at-risk.

