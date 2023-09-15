Sarah Sra, left, and Betty Rebellato, were hosting the Canadian Wildlife Federation booth at the Horsefly Salmon Festival on Sept. 9, 2023. The booth included animal print identification and an interactive activity where visitors could try to place fish on a watershed map navigating barriers to see which parts of the watershed were accessible to fish. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Sarah Sra, left, and Betty Rebellato, were hosting the Canadian Wildlife Federation booth at the Horsefly Salmon Festival on Sept. 9, 2023. The booth included animal print identification and an interactive activity where visitors could try to place fish on a watershed map navigating barriers to see which parts of the watershed were accessible to fish. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Canadian Wildlife Federation collaborates on fish conservation in Cariboo

Organization helping remove fish barriers on Horsefly River watershed

The Canadian Wildlife Federation has been helping support fish populations in the Cariboo.

The organization has been working in collaboration with Horsefly River Roundtable, Williams Lake First Nation, Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the province of British Columbia, and Tolko.

They have developed a watershed connectivity plan for the Horsefly River watershed, looking at barriers which prevent fish passage throughout the watershed’s tributaries.

Last year, they removed a culvert on Boscar Creek and restored a stream connection.

The group has identified a number of other barriers, some requiring installing a bridge to replace a culvert, others requiring smaller improvements barriers.

They will continue to work through the plan to help reconnect salmon and other fish to more of their habitat.

According to the Canadian Wildlife Federation website, Canada has 200 species of freshwater fish, with one third of those being at-risk.

READ MORE: Horsefly group calls for review of logging after concerns about watershed, habitat loss raised

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Day one of Horsefly River Salmon Festival goes swimmingly

Don’t miss out on reading the latest local, provincial and national news offered at the Williams LakeTribune. Sign up for our free newsletter here.

SalmonWilliams Lake

Love The Williams Lake Tribune?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Some of Cariboo’s coming events
Next story
Cariboo classrooms can see, assist, in salmon life cycle

Just Posted

High winds in the Cariboo are expected to increase fire activity and smoke. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo
Strong winds in forecast for Cariboo Fire Centre

Elske Stadey, from left, inez Stadey, Tayden Murphy, and Oskar Tillotson, have fun playing with the watershed model at the Streams to Sea table on Sept. 9 at the Horsefly Salmon Festival. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo classrooms can see, assist, in salmon life cycle

Sarah Sra, left, and Betty Rebellato, were hosting the Canadian Wildlife Federation booth at the Horsefly Salmon Festival on Sept. 9, 2023. The booth included animal print identification and an interactive activity where visitors could try to place fish on a watershed map navigating barriers to see which parts of the watershed were accessible to fish. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Canadian Wildlife Federation collaborates on fish conservation in Cariboo

Laylah Fariad, the Cariboo WildSafeBC coordinator, at the Salmon Festival in Horsefly on Sept. 9, 2023. Fariad will be at the Likely Community Hall on Sept. 16 to speak to and hear from the public. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Some of Cariboo’s coming events

Pop-up banner image