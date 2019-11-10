Cadets embrace Williams Lake poppy campaign fundraiser

Junior army cadet Quinnlan Sheridan, 9, and 3064 Rocky Mountain Rangers Royal Canadian Army Cadet John Noskey, 17, along with 202 Chilcotin Royal Canadian Sea Cadet member Cordell Archie, 14, sell Remembrance Day poppies near Save-On-Foods during the weekend. Greg Sabatino photo

Junior army cadet Quinnlan Sheridan, 9, 3064 Rocky Mountain Rangers Royal Canadian Army Cadet John Noskey, 17, along with 202 Chilcotin Royal Canadian Sea Cadet member Cordell Archie, 14, were busy selling Remembrance Day poppies near Save-On-Foods this past weekend during the annual Williams Lake poppy campaign.

The Williams Lake Remembrance Day Ceremony will take place Monday, Nov. 11 beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Gibraltar Room and will make its way to the City Cenotaph.

READ MORE: Remembering the sacrifices of Canada’s military families

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 at 385 Barnard St. will be hosting a potluck lunch with refreshments, entertainment and comradeship, followed by a beef dip dinner served by Save-On-Foods at 4:30 p.m.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.