Junior army cadet Quinnlan Sheridan, 9, and 3064 Rocky Mountain Rangers Royal Canadian Army Cadet John Noskey, 17, along with 202 Chilcotin Royal Canadian Sea Cadet member Cordell Archie, 14, sell Remembrance Day poppies near Save-On-Foods during the weekend. Greg Sabatino photo

Cadets embrace Williams Lake poppy campaign fundraiser

Junior army cadet Quinnlan Sheridan, 9, 3064 Rocky Mountain Rangers Royal Canadian Army Cadet John Noskey, 17, along with 202 Chilcotin Royal Canadian Sea Cadet member Cordell Archie, 14, were busy selling Remembrance Day poppies near Save-On-Foods this past weekend during the annual Williams Lake poppy campaign.

The Williams Lake Remembrance Day Ceremony will take place Monday, Nov. 11 beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Gibraltar Room and will make its way to the City Cenotaph.

READ MORE: Remembering the sacrifices of Canada’s military families

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 at 385 Barnard St. will be hosting a potluck lunch with refreshments, entertainment and comradeship, followed by a beef dip dinner served by Save-On-Foods at 4:30 p.m.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Carmen’s Early Bird Christmas Craft Fair an eclectic good time

Just Posted

Cadets embrace Williams Lake poppy campaign fundraiser

Junior army cadet Quinnlan Sheridan, 9, 3064 Rocky Mountain Rangers Royal Canadian… Continue reading

Highway 99 closed north of Lillooet due to movement at 10 Mile Slide

Highway is closed in both directions because of an obstruction on the road

PHOTOS: Carmen’s Early Bird Christmas Craft Fair an eclectic good time

From pixie huts to wolf furs there was a little something for everyone

9th annual Earth Friendly Holiday Event coming first weekend of December

If you’re looking to make some new eco-friendly decorations, this is the event to go to

CRD Library showing Paddington Nov. 16

Gather up your children and come out to this free family event

QUIZ: Do you know the way to Sesame Street?

The iconic children’s television show first aired 50 years ago

Zombie debt will haunt more Canadians as scourge of indebtedness rises: experts

Total debt per consumer has surged to $71,979 in the second quarter

Sportsnet apologizes for Don Cherry’s anti-immigrant comments

Outrage was building online on Sunday with many on Twitter calling for Cherry to be fired

B.C. VIEWS: Transportation options can be few

Frank Bucholtz is a columnist and former editor with Black Press Media

Three cases of probable vaping-related illness in B.C.: Health Canada

There are seven cases Canada-wide

Neil Young says U.S. dual citizenship stalled because of marijuana use

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services issued a policy stating marijuana use may lack ‘good moral character’

Remembering the sacrifices of Canada’s military families

Many military families in Canada continue to face more financial challenges than their civilian counterparts

Online backlash against Don Cherry for comments on immigrants and Remembrance Day

He blamed new immigrants for a lack of poppies being worn

Kenney announces ‘Fair Deal Panel’ to advance Alberta’s interests, like pipelines

Kenney told the audience that separating from Canada would landlock Alberta, not make pipelines easier

Most Read