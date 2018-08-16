Buy a Teen Burger to help beat multiple sclerosis

$2 from every Teen Burger sold at A&W Restaurants across Canada will be donated to the MS Society of Canada today. (Colin Macgillivray photo)

$2 from every Teen Burger sold at A&W Restaurants across Canada will be donated to the MS Society of Canada today.

Burgers to Beat MS is celebrating its 10th year this year, having already raised more than $750,000 so far in 2018. This is in addition to the $11 million that has previously been raised through the campaign.

Money raised through the campaign helps the MS Society of Canada fund research, programs and services, as well as providing advocacy efforts that aim to improve the quality of life of all Canadians who are living with and effected by the disease.

According to the MS Society of Canada, our nation has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis internationally. On average, 11 Canadians are diagnosed with the disease ever day, with women being three times more likely than men to be diagnosed with MS.

The burger chain is hosting Burgers to Beat MS Day activities at some of the 930 A&W restaurant locations that are located across Canada, including A&W Root Beer floats, music, games and other fun activities.

Canadians can find more information and donate directly to the campaign at www.BurgersToBeatMS.ca.