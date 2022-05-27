Busy weekend of events in Williams Lake May 28, 29

Langley’s Karen Lee Batten will perform Saturday, May 28 at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

It is beginning to get busy with events in the Williams Lake area and this coming weekend is no exception.

The Williams Lake Children’s Festival at Boitanio Park takes place Saturday, May 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organized by Williams Lake Child Care Resource and Referral, it is a free family event.

There will be a magic show by Clinton Grey, live music, free activities, door prizes and concessions.

A new cross-country trail event billed as the Mud Puddle Run run will be hosted by the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on Saturday, May 28.

Open to the entire family, the run will be on the Fox Mountain Trail Network with a starting point at the Mason Road parking lot off Fox Mountain Road. Check in starts at 9:30 a.m. and the run gets underway at 10 a.m. for either a five-kilometre or eight-kilometre loop.

Sign up is available at www.williamslake.ca/programregistration, with cash-only registration also available at the Mason Road parking lot the day of the event. Cost is $5 a person or $10 for a family of four.

The Lakers Car Club Spring Roundup Show and Shine goes Sunday, May 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. downtown near Spirit Square. Participating vehicle owners will do a poker run on Saturday, May 28 followed by a cruise through parts of the city, departing from the Tourism Discovery Centre at 3 p.m. (See page A 23 for more details)

The Williams Lake Stampede Association is hosting its Stampede Dinner, Auction at the Williams Lake Curling Club on Saturday, May 28, followed by the Back in the Saddle and Dancin’ in the Dirt Grandstand Show.

Local musicians One in the Chamber and Evan Fuller will open the concert which will feature Karen Lee Batten, Aaron Pritchett and the Tanner Olson Band, all performing on a stage in the arena. Gates will open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are still available online for $35 or at the door for $40, cash only.

The Stampede Association is still looking for volunteers and vendors for Stampede weekend. Volunteer applications are available on the williamslakestampede.com website.

Williams Lake’s own Dance in Common Studio will present Awakenings, featuring ballet, contemporary dance and jazz, on May 28 and 29 in the Gibraltar Room at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. performances begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for cash purchase at Dance in Common studio during open hours.

