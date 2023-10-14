Busy summer of deployments for Miocene Volunteer Fire Department

“We were on seven deployments with BC Wildfire’: Fire Chief Quintin Duhamel

The Miocene Volunteer Fire Department was busy this past summer with deployments to various wildfires.

“We were on seven deployments with BC Wildfire,” said fire chief Quintin Duhamel. “That is the most we have ever done. That’s what really ate up a lot of our time this year.”

Equipped with the department’s Type 5 Wildland Engine, crews went to wildfires at Charlie Lake near Fort St. John, Kenny Lake and Bearhole Lake near Tumbler Ridge, Donnie Creek, two deployments south of Kamloops and in the Shuswap at Celista, Scotch Creek and Lee Creek.

Firefighters each put in 130-plus hours for two-week spans while being deployed, he said.

“Fourteen days is the maximum you can be out, minimum of 12 hour days.”

Miocene also lent some members to the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department for deployments and some members from the Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department assisted Miocene during deployments.

Fire departments are compensated for the deployments and Duhamel said some of that money will go into capital reserves for projects.

The money was also used to cover the cost of lost wages for firefighters, fuel and truck repairs, which cost about $25,000 this year.

Members just finished exterior training through the College of the Rockies and this winter will be doing traffic control training, interior training, first responder, electrical safety, gas safety awareness and WHIMS.

Every year the department puts on a Halloween party with a haunted trail at the Miocene Community Hall, and serves hot dogs and hot chocolate.

The date has yet to be finalized, Duhamel said.

During the months of November, December and January the department focuses on recruitment, Duhamel said, adding presently there are 22 members.

There will be a referendum on Nov. 4 for Miocene area residents to vote regarding the purchase of a new pumper truck.

The Cariboo Regional District in an information bulletin noted if the fire truck is not replaced, residents may not qualify for fire insurance discounts within the Miocene Fire Protection Area.

Voters will be asked if they are in favour of the CRD borrowing up to $800,000 over 10 years for the replacement of a fire engine for the Miocene Fire Protection Area.

READ MORE: Miocene fire truck replacement finance loan goes to referendum Nov. 4

Want to read more local stories like this? Sign up for the Williams Lake Tribune’s newsletter right to your email. Consider purchasing a subscription to the Tribune to support local journalism for just .99 cents per week!

Cariboofirefighters