Bullion Pit low-mobility trail expands recreation options in Likely

The 700 metre Bullion Pit low mobility trail features panoramic viewpoints and historic mine equipment. (Angie Mindus photo) (Angie Mindus photo) (Angie Mindus photo) (Angie Mindus photo) Matt LeBourdais – Likely Xats’ull Community Forest Ltd. (from left), Lisa Kraus – Likely Community Coordinator, Maureen LeBourdais – Director, Area ‘F’ Cariboo Regional District, and Darron Campbell – Manager of Community Services, Cariboo Regional District cut the banner to officially open the Bullion Pit low-mobility trail. (Photo submitted)

The Cariboo region’s newest low-mobility wilderness trail, at the Bullion Pit historic site near Likely, has officially opened.

Funded in part by the BC government’s Rural Dividend fund, the low mobility trail project was a cooperative effort involving the regional district, Northern Development Initiative Trust, Likely Chamber of Commerce, and Likely Xats’ull Community Forest Ltd.

The trail is suitable for use with mobility aids such as wheelchairs, mobility scooters, and walkers. It can also accommodate walkers with mobility issues, child strollers, and able-bodied users such as hikers and runners.

Maureen LeBourdais, Cariboo Regional District Director for Area ‘F’ is pleased with this accessible addition to the recreation options in the area.

“More than ever, we need places for people to get outside and enjoy the benefits of being in nature,” she notes. “It’s equally important that these places be accessible. I’m delighted the Bullion Pit trail meets both criteria.

Likely Community Coordinator, Lisa Kraus notes that the new trail is part of the community’s ongoing commitment to accessibility.

“The town of Likely is working hard to accommodate visitors with low mobility; including wheelchairs, motorized wheelchairs, and walkers. Along with the existing Quesnelle Forks accessible trails, the Bullion Pit trail is a great reason to visit our community.”

The Bullion Pit low mobility trail is located at the Bullion Pit historic site, five kilometres west of the town of Likely, BC, and increases the Cariboo Regional District’s accessible trail network to 25 locations. The expansion of the low mobility trails network strengthens a niche tourism market in the regional district, catering to an under-served market (visitors with mobility challenges). Those efforts are paying off, said CRD Chair Margo Wagner.

“Low mobility trails in the CRD are now seeing thousands of visitors every year,” said CRD Chair Margo Wagner. “Providing accessible trails expands the market for Cariboo-Chilcotin tourism, delivers greater inclusivity, and can be a driver in attracting and retaining new residents to the region.”

The CRD Accessible Trail Network now houses 25 accessible trails in the region. The length of the new trial at the Bullion Pit historic site is 700 metres.

The trails utilize materials designed to compact and harden with use. This delivers a smooth, stable surface providing low rolling resistance for wheelchair and mobility scooter users, along with solid footing for those with mobility challenges.

More CRD accessible trails information is available at www.cariboord.ca/services/recreation-2/accessible-trails.



