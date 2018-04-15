Lioness Club members Sylvia Prevost (from left), Greta Bowser, Chantal Lambert, Carolyn Ball, Marlene Davis, Midori Kozuki, Ruri Kozuki and Sharon Burnier work to serve a pancake breakfast Sunday morning at the Seniors Activity Centre. Process go to “The Glass Slipper” in support of 2018 grads. (Greg Sabatino photos)

Breakfast is served

Williams Lake Lioness Club serving pancake breakfast

If you’re looking for a delicious breakfast this morning, head on over to the Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre.

The Williams Lake Lioness Club is busy serving a delicious pancake breakfast until noon Sunday at the SAC with procees going to the “The Glass Slipper” to help 2018 lakecity graduates.

Members of the Williams Lake Lions Club are also helping out cooking pancakes for the breakfast outside the SAC.

Cost is $10 for adults. Kids 12 and under are $5.

 

Lions Club members Sid Breckenridge and Lionel Burnier prepare the grill Sunday morning to cook pancakes outside the Seniors Activity Centre.

