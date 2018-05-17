PHOTO GALLERY: It’s branding time in the Cariboo Chilcotin

It’s spring and in the Cariboo that means branding time on local ranches.

After all the hard work of winter feeding and calving is done, ranchers and their families enjoy the fruits of their labour by gathering together to help one another.

It is hard work, that is for sure, checking that all the calves are healthy and ready to be turned out to summer pasture, but an enjoyable time for all involved.

With the 2017 wildfires not even a year behind them, the time-honoured tradition is that much sweeter this year as life slowly returns to normal in the Cariboo.

At the Huffman Ranch, which was heavily impacted by wildfire, about 322 calves were given the attention needed before being turned out to pasture.

See below for photos

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Kagen Russell ropes a calf for branding.

Jenny Huffman (centre) does her part during branding giving calves shots while Ella Carson, Kelly Carson and Chad Seelhof finish up with the calf. Ranch kids Kacey Huffman, Riata Seelhof and Cooper Seelhof work to rope more calves to keep the pace up.

Kacey Huffman works the family ranch, following in his dad’s footsteps.

Cuyler Huffman gets some help holding down a calf from family friend and fellow rancher Racquel Russell.

Branding is always a team effort at the Huffman Ranch, where Cuyler Huffman, Clayton Neuner, Chad Seelhof and Ella Carson (far left) help out.

Cooper Seelhof works at the Huffman Ranch’s annual branding weekend.

Make hands make light work at branding time.

Longtime friends Renee Seelhof and Cassidy Huffman help out on branding day.

Previous story
Gavin Lake donations vital to camp facility

Just Posted

PHOTO GALLERY: It’s branding time in the Cariboo Chilcotin

Annual ranching tradition alive and well in B.C.

Gavin Lake donations vital to camp facility

Tolko and West Fraser both back forest education camp

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Cariboo First Nations group calls for moratorium on caribou hunt

Southern Dakelh Nation Alliance wants action ahead of May 25 hunt lottery deadline

Williams Lake RCMP shine spotlight on two-year-old missing persons file

Public may hold the key to solving the case, say police

VIDEO: Single mom from B.C. gives the gift of family to man from Spain

On May 1, Kara Erickson gave birth to Josep Cañadas’s baby girl, Cloe

Ottawa Junior Senators secure semi-final berth with overtime win

Nick Lalonde had the winner in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Steinbach Pistons at Prospera Centre.

Kids still being locked up, held down in B.C. schools: advocacy group

Inclusion BC says 170 parents, guardians reported their kids had been restrained or secluded

Trudeau criticizes growth in identity politics at NYU graduation speech

Trudeau is on a three-day trip to New York and Boston focusing on trade and economic relationships

Jason Kenney calls Trudeau clueless

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

B.C. to match up to $20M in Red Cross donations for flood victims

Premier John Horgan said dollar-for-dollar campaign to run until July 31

Ottawa ushers in new rules for e-cigarettes

Law will give adults easier access to e-cigarettes and vaping supplies

Is it ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’? New soundbite triggers endless online debate

Computer-generated sound clip polarizes many on exactly which word is being said

B.C. fires back in escalating Trans Mountain pipeline battle

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson spar over pipeline on Fraser flood tour

Most Read