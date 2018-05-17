PHOTO GALLERY: It’s branding time in the Cariboo Chilcotin

It’s spring and in the Cariboo that means branding time on local ranches.

After all the hard work of winter feeding and calving is done, ranchers and their families enjoy the fruits of their labour by gathering together to help one another.

It is hard work, that is for sure, checking that all the calves are healthy and ready to be turned out to summer pasture, but an enjoyable time for all involved.

With the 2017 wildfires not even a year behind them, the time-honoured tradition is that much sweeter this year as life slowly returns to normal in the Cariboo.

At the Huffman Ranch, which was heavily impacted by wildfire, about 322 calves were given the attention needed before being turned out to pasture.

See below for photos

Kagen Russell ropes a calf for branding.

Jenny Huffman (centre) does her part during branding giving calves shots while Ella Carson, Kelly Carson and Chad Seelhof finish up with the calf. Ranch kids Kacey Huffman, Riata Seelhof and Cooper Seelhof work to rope more calves to keep the pace up.

Kacey Huffman works the family ranch, following in his dad’s footsteps.

Cuyler Huffman gets some help holding down a calf from family friend and fellow rancher Racquel Russell.

Branding is always a team effort at the Huffman Ranch, where Cuyler Huffman, Clayton Neuner, Chad Seelhof and Ella Carson (far left) help out.

Cooper Seelhof works at the Huffman Ranch’s annual branding weekend.

Make hands make light work at branding time.