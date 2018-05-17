PHOTO GALLERY: It’s branding time in the Cariboo Chilcotin

It’s spring and in the Cariboo that means branding time on local ranches.
After all the hard work of winter feeding and calving is done, ranchers and their families enjoy the fruits of their labour by gathering together to help one another.
It is hard work, that is for sure, checking that all the calves are healthy and ready to be turned out to summer pasture, but an enjoyable time for all involved.
With the 2017 wildfires not even a year behind them, the time-honoured tradition is that much sweeter this year as life slowly returns to normal in the Cariboo.
At the Huffman Ranch, which was heavily impacted by wildfire, about 322 calves were given the attention needed before being turned out to pasture.
