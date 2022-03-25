Bowl for Kids’ Sake is back at Cariboo Bowling Lanes for 2022

Big Brothers and Big Sisters’ fundraiser is returning with a Disney theme this year

Big Brother and Big Sisters (BBBS) of Williams Lake are excited to bring back the Bowl for Kids Sake fundraiser on April 1 and 2.

The fundraiser is the organization’s biggest of the season, but hasn’t taken place since 2019.

“It’s definitely been brutal not being able to do it for the last two years,” said Angela Crump, executive director for BBBS in Williams Lake, about the impact of the lack of income for the organization.

“We’re pretty excited to start up again.”

There is still room for a few more teams of four to six people to fill out the 60 spots during the two-day event, with participants needing to show proof of vaccination in the facility.

There were six spots left on the Friday night and four spots left for teams on the Saturday when Black Press Media spoke to organizers.

Teams play two games, the first one is played by normal rules and the second is “cosmic bowling” and teams have an hour and a half time slot.

The event includes prizes for everything from most enthusiastic to best dressed. Costumes are encouraged but not required and this year’s theme is: Disney “Making Dreams Come True.”

A large pizza donated by Red Tomato Pies is provided for each team during their game, and the fundraiser itself is sponsored by Tolko.

There are lane sponsors as well, and each team has to raise a minimum of $300 towards the organization to participate, with funds going towards supporting the activities for the school program and incentives for matches for the community program like gift cards and passes at activities including skiing, bowling or swimming.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake currently has about 40 mentors and mentees working together in their in-school teen mentorship program and about 13 matches in their regular community program.

Both programs also have wait lists for more volunteers to work with kids in need.

The commitment for the community program is to meet and spend a few hours with the child twice a month.

To book a team in Bowl for Kids’ Sake, call the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake at 250-398-8391.

