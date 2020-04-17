Book about late Esk’etemc Chief Andy Chelsea and his wife Phyllis finalist for historical writing award

Phyllis Chelsea (left), her late husband Chief Andy Chelsea, and author Carolyn Parks Mintz received honourable mention in the 37th Annual British Columbia Historical Federation Lieutenant Governor’s Historical Writing Awards for Resolve: The Story of the Chelsea Family and a First Nation Community’s Will to Heal. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A book about the legacy of the late Chief Andy Chelsea and his wife Phyllis Chelsea of Esk’etemc has received honourable mention in a B.C. historical writing award contest.

Chase author Carolyn Parks Mintz worked with the Chelseas to write Resolve: The Story of the Chelsea Family and a First Nation Community’s Will to Heal, published Caitlin Press.

Andy and Phyllis met during their years spent at the St. Joseph’s Mission School near Williams Lake.

The book explores their harrowing, personal journey.

“By combining personal interviews and historical records, biographer Carolyn Parks Mintz shares the Chelseas’ transition from residential schools to state-sanctioned reservations to international recognition of their activism in the face of ongoing repression,” a news release about the awards noted.

“A simultaneous celebration of strength and a condemnation of systemic racism, Resolve is a personal and deeply moving story that calls for a closer look at the status of Canada’s reconciliation efforts from the Chelseas’ perspective.”

On Friday, April 17, the 37th annual British Columbia Historical Federation Lieutenant Governor’s Historical Writing Awards winners were announced early due to the book awards gala scheduled for June being cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Each year the awards celebrate publications from the previous year that contributed significantly to the historical literature of B.C.

