Boitanio Park transformed into youth playground for annual Children’s Festival

The annual event, hosted by the Women’s Contact Society, was another success

Erica Chelsea (back left), 9, Kali Weir, 4, and Hannah Weir, 7, work on some crafts together at the Strong Start booth during the Children’s Festival Sunday in Boitanio Park. The annual event is hosted by the Women’s Contact Society, in partnership with multiple groups and organizations throughout Williams Lake. (Greg Sabatino photos)

The always-popular Williams Lake Children’s Festival, hosted by the Women’s Contact Society, transformed Boitanio Park into a gigantic playground for youth on Sunday.

Free, interactive activities and crafts for children to take part in, along with concessions, bouncy castles, face painting, door prizes, live music, magic shows by Clinton W. Gray, games, a setup by the Wildwood Fire Department and much, much more had children and their families kept busy throughout the event, which ran from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Michelle Stevens, administrative assistant with the Women’s Contact Society, said she was extremely happy with how everything turned out, and said it was very busy throughout the day.

She added the weather couldn’t have turned out better after lakecity residents awoke Sunday morning to thick fog and some damp conditions following rain overnight Saturday where temperatures hovered around 25C throughout the afternoon Sunday.



Siblings Harper Strayer (left), 7, and Dominik Strayer, 10, paint on some paper canvases during the Children’s Festival in Boitanio Park.

Musical entertainment, along with comedy and magic shows, was featured on the stage in Boitanio Park.

Wildwood Fire Department’s Sabrina Dyck (right) shows Sully Allan, 3, how to play a fishing game setup in the park where participants earned prizes for their efforts.

The bouncy castles were a popular attraction at the Children’s Festival.

Aleah Schwalm, a Kit and Caboodle employee, helps Alexis Hodgkin, 5, put on a wrist tattoo.

Kit and Caboodle owner Carl Johnson (left) helps Breandan Wycotte, 11, across a tight-rope walk setup in Boitanio Park for Children’s Festival.

Julien Allaire, 9, has success making a gigantic bubble at the City’s Recreation Services Department’s tent for Children’s Festival as Lucas Silva (left), 5, looks on.

Caribruisers owner Sunny Dyck helps Anwyn Bennett, 5, pick out a prize from their table at Children’s Festival.

Magician Clinton W. Gray took a break from his magic show to make balloon animals for children.

Holden Dell, 7, has some fun hula hooping.

Women’s Contact Society child care resource and referral team member Chantal Desruisseaux (from right), WCS administrative assistant Michelle Stevens and Kid Care Daycare education assistant Alanis Laity work at the Women’s Contact Society tent in Boitanio Park. The Women’s Contact Society hosts the annual event, with help from local business, organizations and associations.

Alice Dela-Cruz, 7, examines some bones as Scout Island summer staff member Kasey Stirling has a laugh.

Scout Island Nature Centre summer staff members Leanne Varney (left) and Marlie Russell teach about some of the plants, insects and invertebrates found at the nature conservatory.

Ellis Paul, 2, amuses herself with a game of horsehoes.