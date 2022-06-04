Boitanio Park filled with sights, sounds of families at Williams Lake Children’s Festival

Royce, 3, and Nyssa, 8, Domi enjoy a visit with some bunnies at the Children’s Festival thanks to Heidi Van Beers and the rest of the members of the Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club who set up a booth at the festival in Boitanio Park. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Claire Fraser throws a bean bag at a target to win a rubber duck at the rec complex’s booth. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Adaya Blois, 8, tests her luck at a game of Plinko at the Children’s Festival. The festival was organized by Williams Lake Child Care Resource and Referral, and was a free family event.(Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Comedy magician Clinton W. Gray makes a balloon giraffe for Amelia Duhamel, as her dad Alex Chalifoux looks on. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Bryant Race with Wild & Immersive hosts a booth where children could carve their own wands from sticks.(Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) May and Sky Johnson take some time to colour at one of the many festival booths in Boitanio Park May 28. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) New friends Lexa Pop and Aria Feddema play on equipment brought in for the Children’s Festival. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Boitanio Park was transformed into a wonderful playground for young families as Williams Lake Child Care Resource and Referral hosted the Williams Lake Children’s Festival Saturday (May 28).

The event kicked off at 10 a.m. and was embraced by hundreds of participants who turned out to take in the popular event, which has been unable to take place in recent years due to pandemic restrictions.

The festival included live music, a magic show by Clinton W. Gray, free activities and games, door prizes and food vendors.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake