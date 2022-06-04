Boitanio Park filled with sights, sounds of families at Williams Lake Children’s Festival

Royce, 3, and Nyssa, 8, Domi enjoy a visit with some bunnies at the Children’s Festival thanks to Heidi Van Beers and the rest of the members of the Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club who set up a booth at the festival in Boitanio Park. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Royce, 3, and Nyssa, 8, Domi enjoy a visit with some bunnies at the Children’s Festival thanks to Heidi Van Beers and the rest of the members of the Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club who set up a booth at the festival in Boitanio Park. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Claire Fraser throws a bean bag at a target to win a rubber duck at the rec complex’s booth. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Claire Fraser throws a bean bag at a target to win a rubber duck at the rec complex’s booth. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Adaya Blois, 8, tests her luck at a game of Plinko at the Children’s Festival. The festival was organized by Williams Lake Child Care Resource and Referral, and was a free family event.(Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Adaya Blois, 8, tests her luck at a game of Plinko at the Children’s Festival. The festival was organized by Williams Lake Child Care Resource and Referral, and was a free family event.(Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Comedy magician Clinton W. Gray makes a balloon giraffe for Amelia Duhamel, as her dad Alex Chalifoux looks on. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Comedy magician Clinton W. Gray makes a balloon giraffe for Amelia Duhamel, as her dad Alex Chalifoux looks on. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Bryant Race with Wild & Immersive hosts a booth where children could carve their own wands from sticks.(Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Bryant Race with Wild & Immersive hosts a booth where children could carve their own wands from sticks.(Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
May and Sky Johnson take some time to colour at one of the many festival booths in Boitanio Park May 28. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)May and Sky Johnson take some time to colour at one of the many festival booths in Boitanio Park May 28. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
New friends Lexa Pop and Aria Feddema play on equipment brought in for the Children’s Festival. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)New friends Lexa Pop and Aria Feddema play on equipment brought in for the Children’s Festival. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Boitanio Park was transformed into a wonderful playground for young families as Williams Lake Child Care Resource and Referral hosted the Williams Lake Children’s Festival Saturday (May 28).

The event kicked off at 10 a.m. and was embraced by hundreds of participants who turned out to take in the popular event, which has been unable to take place in recent years due to pandemic restrictions.

The festival included live music, a magic show by Clinton W. Gray, free activities and games, door prizes and food vendors.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Previous story
Williams Lake’s Dance in Common ‘Awakens’ audience with dance showcase

Just Posted

Dance in Common’s Senior class of 2022. Emily Bruneski, back row, left to right, Wrin Gilroy, Maigann Relkov, Rahne Brunsch, Angelica Hyde,Marin Hagedorn, Denza Phung and Emma Sarnowski, in front, left to right, Corinne Stromsten (instructor), and Ursula Brunsch Rendek. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake’s Dance in Common ‘Awakens’ audience with dance showcase

Classic cards sporting classic lines and chrome were on display at the Lakers Car Club Show and Shine in Williams Lake on May 29, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Some sun and no rain for Lakers Car Club Show and Shine in Williams Lake

Axton Rogers was shy about having his photo taken, but not about his enthusiasm for trying out Corey Price’s 1989 J and J Sprint Car. The track racer hits the corners at 147 km per hour on the oval and boasts an impressive 600 horsepower. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Judged awards for Williams Lake Spring Roundup Show and Shine

School District 27 board of education has conditionally accepted an offer from Williams Lake First Nation to purchase the Poplar Glade site. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Former Poplar Glade site to be purchased by Williams Lake First Nation