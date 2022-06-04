Boitanio Park filled with sights, sounds of families at Williams Lake Children’s Festival

Boitanio Park was transformed into a wonderful playground for young families as Williams Lake Child Care Resource and Referral hosted the Williams Lake Children’s Festival Saturday (May 28).
The event kicked off at 10 a.m. and was embraced by hundreds of participants who turned out to take in the popular event, which has been unable to take place in recent years due to pandemic restrictions.
The festival included live music, a magic show by Clinton W. Gray, free activities and games, door prizes and food vendors.
