Bikes parade through downtown Williams Lake

Cyclists ride through Williams Lake on June 3 to create a safe space for cyclists, including children, as part of GoByBike Week to help promote active transportation and infrastructure. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Cyclists rode through Williams Lake on June 3 to create a safe space for cyclists, including children, as part of GoByBike Week to help promote active transportation and infrastructure. The ride made a stop at city hall to help bring attention to the need for safe cycling infrastructure and supports in the community to enable greater accessibility for all levels and types of cyclists. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Cyclists assemble before the group ride through downtown Williams Lake to help encourage cycling and create awareness of a need for safe cycling infrastructure. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Sixteen cyclists rallied in downtown Williams Lake on June 3, 2022 for GoByBike Week.

The small but enthusiastic group of cyclists rode a short circuit from Red Shred’s Bike and Board Shed to city hall and then back again.

The brief bike parade was a local event in support of GoByBike BC Society’s annual awareness campaign to encourage active transportation and cycling safety.

Held at 3:30 p.m., the event attracted those with flexible enough schedules to attend during working hours, but took place while others in the downtown area would still be out and about to see the riders.

One of the purposes of the ride was to raise awareness of the need for safer cycling and active transportation infrastructure. The group made a stop at city hall in support of this message.

For some of the younger participants, it was the first time they had ridden in town and these group rides are meant to help increase driver awareness of cyclists and create a safe environment for children to ride bikes.

Prizes were generously awarded to many participants of the local ride for a myriad of reasons, from oldest participant, to furthest travelled, to brightest helmet, by organizer Jacinta D’Andrea.

The Spring GoByBike BC event encourages people to use a bicycle, scooter or rollerblade during the week of May 30 to June 5 and to register online and log their bicycle trips.

In Williams Lake, 70 riders registered to participate in the GoByBikeBC event and logged rides during the week to replace a total of 1,167 km and 251 trips with active transportation options. Thirty-one of those participants were new riders.

The greenhouse gas emission reductions by participants was an estimated 253 kilograms.

Across B.C., over 18,400 people participated in GoByBike Week for a total of 563,299 km biked and over 122,000 kilograms estimated savings in greenhouse gas emissions.

Williams Lake’s event was supported by the Cariboo-Chilcotin Conservation Society and Scout Island Nature Centre.

