Bike wash station now available at Tourism Discovery Centre

The City of Williams Lake is pleased to announce the opening of a Bike Wash Station at the Tourism Discovery Centre.

Thanks in part to funding provided by the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association from their 2020 Catalyst Tourism Development Fund, the City successfully applied for grant funding that provided for these new amenities.

“The project was a long-time goal of the Williams Lake Cycling Club, and we were pleased to work with them to develop the concept for this project that will provide an amenity for the many locals and visitors that use the Tourism Discovery Centre as a staging area for rides,” said Beth Veenkamp, Economic Development Officer for the City of Williams Lake.

“Creating amenities that level up our services available to riders is one of the goals of the Williams Lake Cycling Club,” said Shawn Lewis, WLCC President. “Amenities such as this complement our world class riding area and demonstrate that we take our role in destination development seriously. The bike wash along with the repair station and air pump make this a great addition to our assets.”

In addition to the Bike Wash Station, the Catalyst Tourism funding provided for the installation of three more picnic tables on the grounds of the TDC.

“We are pleased to have been able to support this project for the City of Williams Lake,” shared Amy Thacker, CEO of the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association. “Investment into new tourism infrastructure and improved experience is a priority of our regional destination development strategies.”

There will be an official opening of the Bike Wash Station at the Tourism Discovery Centre on Friday, June 11 at 6 p.m. Representatives from all partner organizations will be in attendance.

