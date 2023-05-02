Bike rodeo coming up in Williams Lake May 7

The CMRC is partnering with several local organizations to host the bike rodeo

The wheels are in motion for the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex’s annual Bike Rodeo for 2023.

The always popular event is geared toward children of all ages who can ride tricycles or bicycles and will take place on Sunday, May 7 in the large back parking lot at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. The Bike Rodeo is aimed at promoting safe bicycling habits to reduce riding accidents involving youth.

“It’s always an incredibly fun and educational day,” says Emma Davidson, child and youth recreation coordinator. “Bring a bike and a helmet, and come ready to ride. Once again we’ve partnered with several great local organizations and volunteers to make the Bike Rodeo a fun and action-packed event, and also an opportunity for youth in our community to learn critical bike skills.”

At the event, a series of stations will provide participants an opportunity to learn correct riding skills and techniques.

The emphasis for riders is to learn how to control their bicycle. Some stations will teach and enforce proper hand signalling and traffic safety skills, while others will focus on safely stopping, turning, trail etiquette and more. One of the stations will include a safety inspection on participants’ bikes and equipment, including a ‘Learn Your Bike Parts’ game.

The Safe Kids Canada website states that “children suffer injuries doing wheeled activities because of a combination of factors that most commonly include inexperience, loss of control, lack of traffic safety skills, high speed and the tendency to attempt stunts.”

The CMRC is partnering with several local organizations to host the bike rodeo: KidSport, Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin, BGC Williams Lake Club, Royal Purple, Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society and its Bikes for All program, Streets for All Williams Lake, Red Shred’s Bike and Board Shed and the Williams Lake Cycling Club.

The CCCS Bikes for All project aims to recycle gently used bicycles, offering them at no cost to residents.

Anyone in need of a bicycle can contact the CCCS by calling 250-398-7929 or emailing

coordinator@conservationsociety.ca.

While registration for the Bike Rodeo is free, space is limited. Participants are asked to preregister to secure one of six available half hour time slots.

Registration is at www.williamslake.ca/programregistration.

“Rider and bike safety is the theme but, ultimately, we want the Bike Rodeo to be all about fun, getting children active and outdoors, and helping them to enjoy this great opportunity we have to recreate on bikes in and around Williams Lake,” Davidson says.

For more information contact Emma Davidson at edavidson@williamslake.ca or call the CMRC front desk at 250-398-7665.

